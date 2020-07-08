The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be “nervous” about returning to public life as she knew it before the pandemic. Getty

“She wants to do a lot more of that in future, while remaining visible. She really is reluctant to catch anything and bring it back into the palace – it could have disastrous results for her staff, let alone her kids, who she will be homeschooling for a while longer, even if officials allow the children to return soon.”

Despite her reservations, the Duchess has slowly resumed her royal duties and even lent a helping hand a garden centre recently, where she was awkwardly overlooked by two customers.

While helping out at the Fakenham Garden Centre, the 38-year-old was seemingly given the cold shoulder by an elderly couple as she attempted to strike up a conversation.

Reports from the UK suggest the Duchess is in no rush to switch from Zoom meetings with her charities and return to cutting ribbons in hospitals. Getty

Details of the cringe-worthy exchange were revealed by royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito on their podcast Royally Obsessed.

"A lot of the customers at this garden centre didn't recognise while she was walking around,” podcast host Rachel divulged.

“There are hilarious pictures of her and I think a video of a clip of her saying a lot of people are buying herbs today," she added.

"Then this elderly couple are like 'yes', and wondering, 'why is this person is talking to us' and then walked away."

Rachel went on to say that the pair were only alerted to their brush with royalty when approached by the press after the encounter.

She revealed: “They later said to the press, it was the Duchess of Cambridge and we had no idea and we felt like we brushed her off completely.”

