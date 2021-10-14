Koby and Jett seemed to butt heads during their time on SAS Australia. Seven

Jett said many of their differences came from a contrast in upbringing, admitting that he came from a loving, fortunate family while Koby "never had that".

"It's not until you open that book and you get in there and you start to learn the finer details of someone's life and what's led them to get to that point that you start to understand why they do things the way they do," he said.

Jett and Koby got into a number of heated moments during the show, with the Bra Boy recently telling TV WEEK that there was natural competitiveness that played out in front of the cameras.

"I thought I was the fittest, I didn't like it and I wanted to challenge it."

"I'm going in there and, you know, he thought he was fitter than me. I thought I was the fittest, I didn't like it and I wanted to challenge it," he said.

Koby also referenced a particularly fiery moment that erupted after the 27-year-old lifeguard burped in his direction while eating dinner.

"I would never do that, that's not how I was raised and I had a pretty rough upbringing," Koby said.

"But he was a really good young kid and after seeing what he went through I got a better understanding of him."

Elsewhere at the reunion, DS Mark 'Billy' Billingham said that while the Bra Boy was a "wannabe gangster," he was also a morale booster among the recruits.

"We didn't want you to go," Billy said.

Koby admitted that while he didn't judge his fellow celebrities, he did cast aspersions on the DS.

"I thought you were kind of pricks but then I listened to the words you guys were saying and I just want to say no matter where you guys go in life, keep helping people," he told Billy, Ant Middleton, Ollie Ollerton and Jason Fox.

"You're really good at talking to men who need help. There's a lot of hard men out there but not all hard men can talk to weak men."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, TV Week.