Taking to Instagram, the couple both took turns in celebrating their second anniversary of their special day.

James shared a series of photos from their wedding in Australia, including two of him and Sarah up on the alter, and one of them with his daughter Scout.

"Happy Anniversary my love for our little Australian ceremony.✨🌹Everywhere you go and every place you walk into you spread joy.✨my heart still aches every time I look at you..✨I love you🌹" he penned.

Sarah also shared a post about their anniversary, although she revealed that this one would be bittersweet, as they're forced to celebrate separately due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Sydney lockdown might have stopped my husband @__jamesstewart__ visiting me in Melbourne but instead of wasting a fancy night out I’ve called in my bestie for the ultimate slumber party @crownhotels here’s to comfy robes, fresh sheets, amazing food and excellent company," she wrote.

When speaking about their special day, James previously said that the wedding was a "fresh start" for the couple.

"It feels like a foundation's made to go and do something brilliant," he told New Idea.

"Who knows what's going to happen in the next six, 12, 18, 24 months? But whatever it is, it's going to be well-supported and it's going to be so much easier."

