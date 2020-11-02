A mysterious "Witness X" is set to betray Home and Away's Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin, pictured). Channel Seven

The clip teases a mysterious “Witness X” will betray Colby, confessing all to Angelo, whose pursuit of the case has been relentless since arriving back in town.

“I have chosen a side. I’m ready to talk,” a mystery voice can be heard saying, while it looks like there’s no getting out of this dilemma for Colby – who is seen languishing behind bars after being arrested by Angelo.

So who exactly is the traitorous Witness X?

Did Willow (Sarah Roberts, left) or Ziggy (Sophie Dillman, right) spill the beans? Channel Seven

According to the teaser, Bella Nixon, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor), Willow Harris, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Taylor (Annabel Stephenson) are among the suspects – all plausible considering their knowledge of Colby’s crime.

Dean could also be in the firing line, given he helped Colby bury the body.

Some Home and Away fans are also convinced Colby’s ex-wife Chelsea will return to point the finger at her former husband after a photo emerged of the actress on co-star Sam Frost’s Instagram recently.

Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo, left) and Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson, right) are also potential witnesses. Channel Seven

Colby’s murder of Ross dramatically reemerged earlier this year when Angelo, who left Summer Bay in 2011, returned to town.

Ross’ decaying corpse was found in the Bay and Angelo was called in to investigate.

“I never thought my homecoming would be to investigate a murder,” Angelo admitted on his return.

Ironically, Angelo was also a Summer Bay cop responsible for a murder that he was never punished for – just like Colby.

Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz, pictured) has been doing everything in his power to put Colby behind bars. Channel Seven

Some die-hard fans still recall the unsavoury way the Summer Bay was written out – fleeing town after killing fan favourite Jack (Paul O’Brien) – and they aren’t letting Luke Jacobz, the actor behind the character forget it.

“People like hating Angelo. He wasn't the most popular character and that's fine because of the history of the show and all the people that he upset,” he told Digital Spy in September.

"I think the majority of the responses have been positive, but then I've also had some people going: 'Why are you back in the Bay, you shouldn't be there! You killed Jack!'"