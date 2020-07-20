Kestie Morassi and Rohan Nichol left Home and Away last week. Instagram

But then, Kestie’s character’s arc shifted in a more negative direction, which emotionally affected the actress.

“Then, the finale storyline came through which saw Ben and Maggie pitted against each other. The storyline took a toll on myself, more than I could’ve imagined - as Rohan, being a main source of fun and friendship for me on set, had to become not so fun, dark and really nasty at times,” she explained.

“It was hard for both of us. Even though Ben and Maggie 'make it' in the end, it wasn’t the most pleasant way for me to say goodbye to The Bay. That’s just how I felt.”

Kestie admits Maggie's final storyline took a toll on her. Instagram

In the eye-opening post, Kestie also shared an insight into what it was like for her to score a coveted role on Home and Away.

“When I went for the audition, I REALLY wanted the job. Getting the role gave me everything I needed at the time - A sea change, a regular paycheque (unheard of for most actors in Oz), and a chance to be involved in something new to me and connect with a fresh group of people in a brand new city,” she revealed.

Kestie’s final scenes aired last week on Channel Seven as Maggie and Ben were given a surprise farewell lunch prepared by Summer Bay residents before the couple headed off to Italy.