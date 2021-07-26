Dr Logan to the rescue. Seven

Sharing the trailer to his Instagram page Nicholas welcomed Harley as well as fellow newbie Jacqui Purvis, with somewhat of a cheeky dig.

“A few new faces in the Bay when we get back,” Nick began.

“Also lowkey can’t believe Harley got to come in on a helicopter I’m not jealous whatever I take it in stride and I will move on it’s just I didn’t get a helicopter but whatever,” he hilariously penned.

Nicholas may be slightly jealous of Harley's entrance. Seven

It seems some friendly banter is the customary way to welcome a co-star to set, that is if Nicholas’ initiation was anything to go by.

The first Home and Away actor to ring in Nicholas' arrival was Ethan Browne, who he already knew after they became good pals at prestigious drama school, NIDA.

"Thought I had rid myself of this guy after putting up with him for three years at drama school…now I gotta do more time with him at work ffs 😩 😂 🤙🏽…" Ethan joked in the caption, which was accompanied with some candid photos and videos of them joking about.