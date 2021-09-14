Matty, Sarah and their good pal Jad Nehmetallah have been fan favourites of the show since making their debut onto Aussies' TV screens back in 2017. Foxtel

The upcoming season, which is currently being filmed, has been greatly impacted by lockdowns with many couples – including Matty, Sarah and Jad – being forced to record themselves on Zoom.

“It’s different even though it’s now the third season since COVID’s been around,” Matty exclusively tells New Idea.

“But it’s different in previous seasons in that restrictions are a lot tighter now. Jad’s on Zoom, we’re on Zoom.

“It’s a reflection of the times and that’s what people are having to do in their work and their friendship groups. It is what it is.”

“Originally in the other season when Jad was on a video call we had him on a chair whereas this time it’s literally like we’re Zooming a work call.”

The couple says that while they were nervous during their first few Gogglebox episodes back in 2017, they no longer censor themselves and now speak their minds candidly. Instagram

Matty and Sarah even have gotten creative to make a good filming environment from their living room as they don’t have access to Channel Ten’s production equipment.

“Thankfully Sarah’s got her makeup light that we use sometimes if we feel the room’s getting a bit dark,” Matty said.

“It’s been a saviour for us,” Sarah laughs.

The couple says that while they were nervous during their first few Gogglebox episodes back in 2017, they no longer censor themselves and now speak their minds candidly.

“We’re so candid anyway, I don’t think we ever feel like anyone’s watching us,” Matty says.

When asked what other reality shows they’d consider appearing on, Matty says they’d be keen for anything in the renovation realm. Instagram

“I dress up more to go to the grocery store than I do to sit on my couch [on television] most the time.”

The couple, who rose to fame on season six, said they have no plans to walk away from Gogglebox anytime soon.

“I think if another kid comes into the works it’s going to be more challenging but [having son Malik] has already changed how we film,” Matty says.

“You’ll see Sarah and I often aren’t together on the couch at the same time because she’ll be with Malik.

“Gogglebox is really flexible with that sort of stuff because we’re allowed to be parents and do the show.”

The upcoming season of Gogglebox, which is currently being filmed, has been impacted by lockdowns, with many couples – including Matty, Sarah and Jad – being forced to record themselves on Zoom. Foxtel

When asked what other reality shows they’d consider appearing on, Matty says they’d be keen for anything in the renovation realm.

“Sarah and I have been on the reno train for a while, we are massively into renovating so if we were ever on another show we would want it to be in the reno space. That would be a bit of fun,” Matty says.

“The Block? I’d give it a crack, we’d probably end up in a divorce,” he laughs. “I’d do The Block before I’d go on [I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!] that’s for sure.”

The Sydneysiders, who are currently in their 12th week of lockdown, say they have a lot to be grateful for.

The Sydneysiders, who are currently in their twelfth week of lockdown, say they have a lot to be grateful for. Instagram

“Like everyone else you have your days where it feels like Groundhog Day a bit,” Matty says.

“We bought our home in February last year then COVID broke out in March that year. Prior to that we were in an apartment block with 150 people, so we’re grateful were in a house with a backyard.”

The couple have been spending a lot of time at their local park with their toddler son Malik.

“Malik was pulled out of day care, so now he’s at home with us 24/7 which is a gift and also a challenge,” Sarah says.

Sarah and Matty say it's been "tricky" raising a toddler during a lockdown while also trying to juggle their businesses. Instagram

“I definitely think he misses going to day care. It’s crazy for him, he’s just on the go all the time, right now he’s handing me a little doctor’s kid,” Sarah laughs.

Sarah and Matty say it's been "tricky" raising a toddler during a lockdown while also trying to juggle their businesses.

“He genuinely asks me to do little things that he’s been doing at day care. He asks to go in the car and I just say ‘there’s nowhere to go right now’,” the mother-of-one says.

“He’s coping. Like Matty said, the fact we were able to move here made a difference. I’m doing all these little thigs to keep a toddler occupied, with different activities in the yard.”

The couple also revealed while they’d love to have more kids in the future, timing is everything. Instagram

The couple also revealed while they’d love to have more kids in the future, timing is everything.

“We’d like another one but I don’t think we’ll have more than two,” Matty says.

“I come from a family of four kids but I don’t think that would be realistic at this point. When the time’s right we will probably start trying.

“We’ve delayed things a bit because of the current [COVID] situation. But we want another one, Malik needs a friend.”

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today