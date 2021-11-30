Hayley is currently 39 weeks pregnant. Instagram

“I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January. He told me he wasn’t with Jaimee and Jaimee was in contact with me before the reunion."

She went on to explain that she and Will began “chatting online” before engaging in a sexual relationship which ended before the reunion.

“On the 2nd April I left his house thinking, ‘I’m never coming back, I’m done.’ The next morning I found out I was 6 weeks pregnant. I was terrified to tell him,” she wrote, adding that she tried to "keep things amicable" with Will and invited him to her appointments, revealing that he showed up to the ultrasound.

As fans were still digesting the news of a Farmer baby, Will responded to the claims with a statement that suggested he was a tad sceptical as to whether or not the baby was actually his.

Farmer Will chose Jaimee at the finale, but the pair have reportedly split. Seven

"My family are my world, and my parents were the perfect role models. When the time comes, I will be the best Dad I can be," he wrote on Instagram. "If this is in fact my child, I’ll be there whenever the child needs me. Even if as parents we can’t be a couple, our family will be filled with love for our child."

The farmer added that growing up he learned to value "discretion" and he was disappointed the private matter had been thrust into the spotlight.

"I’m sad that this has played out in public. I want only the best for Hayley. I’ll say what needs to be said in private and let my deeds do the talking."

Unsurprisingly, many people were eager to tune into the Farmer reunion on August 11th to get some more answers.

Hayley was originally in Farmer Matt's group, before he sent her home before the finale. Instagram

But for anyone hoping for some drama, or potential MAFS-style wine pours, the reunion was filmed before baby-gate, and while Will and Jaimee were still together. Although, some viewers claimed they noticed strain with the couple's relationship during their interview, and they have since reportedly ended things.

Hayley, however, did get a shoutout at the very end during a retroactively filmed scene with host Natalie Gruzlewski, who congratulated the mum-to-be.

"I have got some exciting news. Since we recorded the reunion, I’ve found out one of Farmer Matt’s ladies Hayley is pregnant. We wish her and her soon-to-be bundle of joy all the very best."

Considering Hayley is 39 weeks at the moment, it won't be long now before the baby arrives.

