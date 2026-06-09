Clear your calendar! Here’s how you can get a FREE lunch tomorrow

With cost-of-living pressures tightening by the day, treating yourself can feel frivolous.

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So when you can give yourself a little pick-me-up without spending a thing, of course, that is a massive win, especially when it’s something delicious.

That’s where Oporto comes in, so make sure you leave your homemade lunches for another day, and save your desk stash for later in the week.

As part of Dia de Portugal, the chicken and burger chain is treating Aussies to a free lunch.

Set up a calendar reminder so you can nab a free lunch from Oporto tomorrow. (Credit: Oporto)

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What free lunch is on the menu?

Oporto is giving away 15,000 Quarter Chicken & Chips on June 10, completely free of charge.

We crunched the numbers – a Quarter Chicken piece is $9.20 on its own, and chips are $4.50, so you’d be saving $13.70 on average.

15,000 flame-grilled chicken pieces and chips might sound like a lot, but we had a look at the terms and conditions.

It works out to be roughly a minimum of 67 per store, so you want to make sure you’re first in best dressed.

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Combine that with the lunchtime rush, and there’ll be stiff competition to score this freebie.

How do I get it?

If you’re keen to score a free lunch, you just need to follow these simple steps:

Make sure you are a Flame Rewards member, otherwise you won’t be able to enjoy this freebie.

Make sure you set 12pm June 10 in your calendars, because that’s when the Quarter Chicken & Chips offer starts, until they’re all gone.

To sign up ahead of tomorrow’s rush, visit oporto.com.au/flame-rewards/.

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Fancy a Bondi Burger for the price of a coffee? June 10 is your chance. (Credit: Oporto)

What do I do if I miss out?

If you happen to be customer 68 and JUST miss out, or can’t get away from the office, you can still score a bargain.

You can also grab a Bondi Burger all day for just $5.00 until midnight. Usually, the burger is $9.50, so you’re getting 45 per cent off.

If you’re wondering about this burger, New Idea‘s Senior Content Producer, Kate Dennett, couldn’t get enough of it.

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“I loved the spicy kick; it hit the taste buds early on, but it’s not too spicy. I loved the amount of sauce!” she said.

Our Deputy Features Editor, Rachel Williams, said before trying the burger, she only stuck to Oporto’s classic wrap. But after trying this, she said she might be converted – but she does have a warning for anyone trying it.

Make sure you have tissues nearby, because it gets messy!

Thankfully, if you want to try a Bondi Burger for yourself, you can reserve one via click and collect or grab it at Oporto stores.

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