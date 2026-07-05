The last-minute Christmas in July menu you can pull off in under an hour

Pulling together the perfect Christmas in July celebration shouldn’t mean frantic runs to the shops for different supplies.
It should be without any fuss, and preferably an affair that requires little to no cooking.
If everyone’s calendars are in sync at the last minute, the secret to a stress-free celebration is in your back pocket with Uber Eats, because it’s got everything you need with Coles, Bunnings, Officeworks and Priceline at your fingertips.
So it’s your ultimate party planner if you need everything in a hurry.
No carpark battles. No cajoling the kids to get in the car for what they might consider a boring car ride. And no going from store to store to get everything you need.
Here are our top recommendations for a fuss-free Christmas in July:
- Grab cold cuts, roasted capsicum, bocconcini, olives, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar and wooden skewers from Coles to make our Antipasto Wreath, which requires no cooking.
- You just need Greek Feta, frozen spinach, grated Parmesan, one egg and puff pastry to make our Puff Pastry Spinach and Feta Christmas Tree, which only takes 30 minutes to cook.
- Having all your Christmas in July needs all in one app is also the perfect excuse to make our Brie with Honey Grape Syrup, which you can cook in just 10 minutes.
- Grab pre-made chocolate sponge cake rolls to make our Kit Kat Cheesecake, which can be made in 40 minutes.
- To transform your home into an instant winter wonderland at the touch of a button, we recommend ordering LED lights from Bunnings to create ambience.
- Use the app to grab disposable cameras from Officeworks to place around the table to capture every memory.
We think those are all reasons to be merry!