The last-minute Christmas in July menu you can pull off in under an hour

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Pulling together the perfect Christmas in July celebration shouldn’t mean frantic runs to the shops for different supplies.

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It should be without any fuss, and preferably an affair that requires little to no cooking.

(Credit: Uber Eats )

If everyone’s calendars are in sync at the last minute, the secret to a stress-free celebration is in your back pocket with Uber Eats, because it’s got everything you need with Coles, Bunnings, Officeworks and Priceline at your fingertips.

So it’s your ultimate party planner if you need everything in a hurry.

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No carpark battles. No cajoling the kids to get in the car for what they might consider a boring car ride. And no going from store to store to get everything you need.

Here are our top recommendations for a fuss-free Christmas in July:

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An Antipasto Wreath that doesn’t have to be cooked and can be slapped together before your guests arrive? Yes please. (Credit: New Idea Food)

We think those are all reasons to be merry!





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