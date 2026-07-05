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The last-minute Christmas in July menu you can pull off in under an hour

Tasty meals with minimal cooking? Yes please.
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Pulling together the perfect Christmas in July celebration shouldn’t mean frantic runs to the shops for different supplies.

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It should be without any fuss, and preferably an affair that requires little to no cooking.

Uber Eats delivery
(Credit: Uber Eats )

If everyone’s calendars are in sync at the last minute, the secret to a stress-free celebration is in your back pocket with Uber Eats, because it’s got everything you need with Coles, Bunnings, Officeworks and Priceline at your fingertips.

So it’s your ultimate party planner if you need everything in a hurry.

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No carpark battles. No cajoling the kids to get in the car for what they might consider a boring car ride. And no going from store to store to get everything you need.

Here are our top recommendations for a fuss-free Christmas in July:

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Antipasto wreath
An Antipasto Wreath that doesn’t have to be cooked and can be slapped together before your guests arrive? Yes please. (Credit: New Idea Food)

We think those are all reasons to be merry!

shop now with uber eats


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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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