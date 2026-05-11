The 10-minute home exercise hack that requires no gym membership

If your days are anything like ours, finding time for a full workout can feel nearly impossible.

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Between work, family, and everything in between, squeezing in an hour at the gym just isn’t always realistic.

That’s where vibration plates are stepping in – and yes, they’re having a major moment.

Devices like the Fortis Vibration Plate are designed to make short bursts of movement more effective.

New Idea’s Art Director, Katherine Garside, put one to the test; see her honest review below.

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This vibration plate might be compact, but it gets all of your muscles working. (Credit: Supplied)

How does a vibration plate work?

The platform gently vibrates beneath your feet, causing your muscles to contract and relax multiple times per second.

The result? Your body is working harder without adding extra time to your routine.

And don’t be fooled by this compact device, it’s easy to work up a sweat!

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So, how do you use one? The beauty is in its simplicity. A quick 10-minute session can include basic exercises like squats, lunges, or even a plank with your hands on the plate.

You can also stand on it to help with circulation and recovery after a long day.

There are 180 speed settings, so that means you are in control and can adjust the vibrations as needed.

What we love most is how easy it is to fit into real life. You don’t need to change your schedule or carve out a huge chunk of time.

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Use it while watching your favourite show, scrolling through your phone, or even as a quick reset between tasks when working from home.

While it’s not a complete replacement for regular exercise, a vibration plate can be a great addition to your routine – especially if you’re just getting started or looking for something low-impact.

This vibration plate is a great way to include exercise in your daily routine without compromising your schedule. (Credit: Supplied)

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Many users say they notice improved muscle tone, better balance, and a gentle boost in energy levels.

Of course, like any fitness tool, consistency is key.

A few minutes here and there can add up over time, helping you stay active without feeling overwhelmed.

At the end of the day, it’s not about doing more, it’s about doing what works for you.

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And if a simple, 10-minute session on a vibration plate helps you move a little more each day, that’s a win in our books.