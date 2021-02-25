Farmer Wants a Wife's Henrietta (right) is claiming she and Farmer Alex (left) were never really together. Channel Seven

In an interview with The Wash Henrietta has revealed her whirlwind rekindling of romance with Farmer Alex was not real.

"Alex and I were never together. He asked me to come to the final reunion to support him and I was about to go to England, then the show paid for my flight changes so I could attend. Even though I was so excited to leave to go and see my family in England, I stayed for it," Henrietta explained.

Uhm, what?

In the FWAW finale, Alex dumped winner Jess (pictured) for runner-up Henrietta. Channel Seven

Asking for the further clarification we so very much need, Henrietta confirmed she and Alex were never a couple.

"Alex and I met up after the show and went for a few dinners which was nice, but we were both very aware that we were never going to be together because we are very different, but we did have a connection.

"We're just really good friends. I think why Jess is so angry is the fact she saw messages in Alex's phone from us communicating. This was all after the show was finished anyway.

"After the reunion we didn't see each other for ages, we were never together. Alex and I are still friends."

"We were both very aware that we were never going to be together because we are very different, but we did have a connection." Channel Seven

Following the reveal at the FWAW reunion Alex shared a very couply snap with Henrietta, captioning the post: "I think everyone got quite a unexpected surprise at the reunion tonight! 🎉 @henriettalily_ Thank you for being there beside me on the couch tonight and challenging me through this entire experience you made every moment truly unforgettable 💗"

The couple then confirmed their split (we guess? we're just as confused as you) in October last year.

In response to a fan comment on his Instagram asking if the couple were still together, Alex responded: "To put you at ease Henrietta and I not together anymore but we remain friends. Sorry for the late reply just had a bit on."

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.

