After a very successful first season, it has officially been announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two will premiere in August 2024.

Season One was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, attracting more than 25 million global viewers on the release day alone – this was the biggest premier in the history of Prime Video.

The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and uncovers the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Numenor and the last alliance between Elves and Men.

The new season features the return of Sauron and will build on Season One’s ambition, plunging its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness. After Sauron is cast out by Galadriel without an army or ally, he is forced to rely on his skill and rebuild himself to oversee the creation of the Rings of Power.

“Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other,” the description reads.

Where to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Australia?

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video in Australia.

The second season of the series will debut on August 29, 2024, on Prime Video.

Who is the cast?

The series stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand.

Joining the new season we will see various acclaimed actors joining the existing cast in recurring roles for the forthcoming season. These names include Ciaran Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie as well as other smaller names such as Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, plus more.