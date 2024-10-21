A chilling new season inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series, Goosebumps, is officially on the menu for streaming.

Having initially premiered with season one last year, the series is adapted from the beloved book series featuring tales of young teens as they find themselves tangled up with the supernatural.

“R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

“We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

So, whether you’re a fan of the books or you’re just intrigued by the series, read on for everything you need to know about the Goosebumps TV series.

Goosebumps has gotten the TV series treatment from Disney. (Credit: Disney+)

What is Goosebumps about?

Season one of the mysterious and suspenseful Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Goosebumps is of course inspired by one of the bestselling book series of all time, with the series drawing on elements from five of the most popular middle-grade books including Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.

In season two, titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, we follow twins Cece and Devin Brewer as they’re sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad.

“A threat is stirring, and they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994,” the synopsis reads.

Who is cast in Goosebumps?

Goosebumps season one stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

Starring in season two are David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex, and Stony Blyden as Trey.

Rachael Harris stars in the new series. (Credit: Disney+)

Where can I watch the Goosebumps TV show in Australia?

Goosebumps is exclusively available to stream on Disney+ in Australia.

When is Goosebumps coming to Disney Plus?

You can stream season one of Goosebumps now on Disney+ – so draw up the blinds and prepare yourself for a spooky night in.

Season two is set to premiere with all eight episodes on January 10, 2025, also on Disney+.

Stream Goosebumps on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.

