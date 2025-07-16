Gogglebox star Vestal Delpechitra announces her engagement!

Fan favourite Gogglebox Australia family, the Delpechitras, are welcoming a new family member onto their couch!

Hot on the heels of Jad Nehmetallah tying the knot earlier this year, the cast of Gogglebox Australia are celebrating again, as Vestal Delpechitra has announced she is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Ben Tagg.

Posting a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram, the couple announced their engagement on July 16, in a joint post.

“Here’s to a lifetime of us,” their post read.

The caption also revealed that Ben had actually popped the question a few days earlier, on July 11.

Ben proposed while the couple were on holiday on Hamilton Island in Queensland’s Whitsundays. He and Vestal were enjoying a beautiful picnic overlooking Catseye Beach.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be engaged!” bride-to-be Vestal tells New Idea exclusively. “I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face since Ben asked me.

“I knew Ben was the one from the very beginning, and four years on I’m the happiest I have ever been in my life because of him. I’m ready to become a wife!”

Here’s to love!

Fans have flooded the comments section of Vestal and Ben’s post with messages of congratulations.

“Congratulations 🎉🍾. Gogglebox fam has just gotten bigger,” wrote one fan.

“Congrats Vesty can’t wait to see you walk the aisle and see you back on your screens on @goggleboxau soon… may your #lovestory begin on your amazing journey ♥️♥️♥️” wrote another.

“How special 🥰 Congratulations. Very happy for you both 🌸” added a third.

Vesty showed off her stunning engagement ring. (Credit: Instagram)

Let the wedding planning begin

The couple have been together for four years. Vestal debuted her relationship with Ben in a Instagram post dated November 2021.

Vestal is a key member of her veteran Gogglebox family, the Delpechitras. The Sri Lankan-Australian family, which consists of parents Patrick and Tracey along with children Wendel, Ethan and Vestal, have become familiar faces and fan favourites on the program.

Parents Patrick and Tracey are over the moon with Vestal’s news. (Credit: Network 10)

Following her only daughter’s engagement reveal, Tracey has poked fun at the fact Vestal and Ben have “beaten” her older brother Wendel to the altar.

“Soooo happy for you both,” Tracey commented. The proud mother also told New Idea: “The beginning of [Vestal’s] forever with Benny started with a ‘yes’. I cannot express how proud I am of both of you and can’t wait to see you embark on this next chapter in your life.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

