A group of Gogglebox stars have reflected on the memories they shared with Emmie Silbery, upon hearing of her passing.

Advertisement

Her granddaughter Isabelle shared the news on Instagram on July 8, and revealed that she had died at the age of 96.

“Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words ‘I’m ready to hang up now’ 💔❤️,” she wrote.

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great-grandmother, an author and so much more. Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever. Have a big rest now- you deserve it. Xxxxx.”

Emmie Silbery was adored on Gogglebox. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

The Gogglebox cast have since shared their condolences.

“Our hearts are so heavy with sadness,” Leigh and Keith commented.

“Emmie was our adopted grandmother to Keith and I as we lost our grandparents years ago. You told us so many stories about your life and now they are memories for us to keep. Rest in peace, sweetheart you’ll never be far from our hearts 💕 Love ya Emm ❤️❤️.”

Matty Fahd added that it was an “honour to have met her”, and she was a “truly special woman”.

Advertisement

The Gogglebox cast were close with Emmie. (Credit: Instagram)

“She was such an incredible person. I’m so sorry to hear this 🙏🏽♥️,” his wife Sarah added.

Former Goggleboxer and Bachelorette Angie Kent also shared her deepest sympathies.

“Beautiful Emmie. Words can’t describe what you meant to so many of us,” she commented. “Thank you for the countless laughs, tears, goosebumps and memories! Rest now. Your girls are so loved and looked after ❤️✨🙏🏼.”

Advertisement

The Gogglebox Instagram account also paid tribute to her.

“On hearing the sad news of Emmie’s passing, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Silbery family,” they wrote. “Emmie’s wicked sense of humour and cheeky wry smile were a ray of sunshine we were lucky enough to bask in ❤️.”

Under this post, Adam Densten said she was “An absolute legend”.