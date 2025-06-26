While Farmer Wants a Wife led to love for Thomas and Clarette, it did not come without controversy.

Now, they have had enough and want to set the record straight.

The couple made a joint Instagram post on June 25, days after the finale aired.

“We’ve stayed silent for a long time. But now, we’re finally able to share our story — the real story,” they wrote. “What you saw on the show wasn’t the whole picture or truth.”

“Yes, there were challenges and tough moments. But there were also so many real, beautiful moments that didn’t make it to the screen and it’s disappointing that so much of our love story was never shown.”

Throughout the show, the couple had a bumpy journey.

Thomas and Clarette fell in love despite their turbulent time on FWAW. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We signed up for love. And what we found in each other is more than we ever expected,” they continued. “Through all the noise, we’ve stuck together, and it’s only brought us closer and made us stronger.”

The couple said they are ready to share more about their lives, now that the show is over.

“We’ve kept quiet, out of respect for the process, but now we’re ready to speak for ourselves,” they continued. “We’re still here. Still together. And we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us next.”

They finished the post by thanking their families, friends and fans who have been supportive of their journey.

Their post came after Clarette released a blog, where she reflected on her time on the show.

Thomas and Clarette are living happily in South Australia after FWAW. (Credit: Instagram)

“[I] realised too late that reality TV rarely captures actual reality. The version of me on screen was a curated character, crafted through orchestrated edits and questionably storytelling,” she wrote.

Throughout, she said it was “painful” to watch back.

“We should have left a lot sooner than we did, but unfortunately, you’re in a contract and people’s jobs are dependent on you staying; it puts you in a difficult position,” she continued.

“I wanted [Thomas] to have the fullest experience possible by exploring every connection when the new girls arrived, and I didn’t want him to cut his own journey short and ever regret it.

“But he was right, we should have walked when he wanted to; hindsight is a beautiful thing. Nevertheless, the love that emerged from it, the friendships, the growth – I carry them with me as scars, beautiful although painful.”

