Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 15 star Clarette has broken her silence on social media about her time on the show and her relationship with Farmer Thomas.

Advertisement

After a tumultuous time together fraught with cheating scandals, jealousy, and deceit, the couple ultimately overcame every challenge thrown their way and exited the series having fallen deeply in love with one another.

On June 24th, only a day after the reunion episode aired, the English teacher took to her private Instagram account to share a link to a personal blog post she had written.

Farmer Thomas confessed early on that he could see Clarette fitting into his life in South Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In the blog, the blonde-haired beauty opened up about just how difficult it had been for her and Thomas while the show was airing, describing the viewing process as “painful.”

Advertisement

“I knew I needed to speak up and write my truth – not just for myself, but for others who already have or may one day face similar misrepresentations,” she explained of her decision to finally speak up.

“[I] realised too late that reality TV rarely captures actual reality. The version of me on screen was a curated character, crafted through orchestrated edits and questionably storytelling,” she added.

The reality star then added that both she and her beau wished they had exited the show early after realising just how strong their connection was, similar to Farmer Jarrad and Chloe.

“We should have left a lot sooner than we did, but unfortunately, you’re in a contract and people’s jobs are dependent on you staying; it puts you in a difficult position. I wanted [Thomas] to have the fullest experience possible by exploring every connection when the new girls arrived, and I didn’t want him to cut his own journey short and ever regret it.”

Advertisement

“But he was right, we should have walked when he wanted to; hindsight is a beautiful thing. Nevertheless, the love that emerged from it, the friendships, the growth – I carry them with me as scars, beautiful although painful.”

Clarette has described what was shown on screen as “far from reality.” (Credit: Channel Seven)

Clarette then made the shock revelation that prior to signing up for the show, she had seen a psychic who predicted that she would someday soon fall in love with a farmer!

“A few months earlier, a medium had told me I’d meet someone soon, in an unconventional way – a man in a cowboy hat, a move to the country, gumboots outside a house on the land,” she penned.

Advertisement

Shortly after, Clarette’s UK-based mother then sent her a link to apply to FWAW, with one profile in particular standing out to her.

“Same age, similar values, goals, and passions. I just had a feeling that something was about to happen here. I began my application overseas in Amsterdam, but abandoned it – what were the odds this would actually be worth it? Then a producer called me to say I sounded like a strong match and I should finish my application…and so I did,” she then revealed….and the rest they say is history!

Happily ever after. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While Clarette and Farmer Thomas are now living happily on his farm in the rural town of Kimba, South Australia, the couple says they wouldn’t willingly go through the process again.

Advertisement

“Meeting Tom in such an unconventional way was a whirlwind and a complete kaleidoscope of emotions. It’s been real, it’s been difficult, and it’s been emotional. It’s tested us every day as a couple, but what it has done has made us closer and stronger,” Clarette wrote in her blog.

“This experience cracked us open, but in that cracking came growth. That’s why we did it – not for 5 minutes of fame, not for drama – but for the slim, shimmering possibility of something real – and we found it.”

The blog post comes on the same day Farmer Thomas broke his own social media silence with a short and sweet post where he wrote: “Didn’t go on for drama – I went on to find the love of my life and I did with Clarette.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement