As Farmer Thomas and Clarette look set to ride off into the Kimba sunset hand in hand this week, it seems the pitter-patter of tiny feet is not far off.

As filming for Farmer Wants A Wife ended at the end of last year, the pair are technically creeping towards their one-year anniversary as a couple.

And for school teacher Clarette, 35, that means the time has come to start trying for a baby to kick off their family.

During episode nine’s compatibility game (which saw the Farmers and their ladies tested on their similarities), Clarette said she wanted to have children within one year of their relationship starting.

Both want to start a family. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Although Thomas’ answer didn’t quite match – his timeline would be within two years – we think he can be easily swayed.

Despite having their share of skeptics, sources say the pair’s love is “real” and they’re very happy living together in Thomas’ hometown in South Australia.

Thomas, also 35, says he’s keen for a big family with multiple kids running around the farm.

“Three would be ideal, but obviously negotiable with my wife!” he says.

This aligns with Clarette saying she’s keen on having between one and three kids.

They’re ready for their next chapter. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While filming the show in late 2024, Thomas had his future family in the back of his mind.

This was something he had kept in mind while meeting all the ladies, as he was looking for someone who wanted similar things.

He previously told New Idea: “If I have kids, they’re gonna see this down the track and you wanna put the best image out for them.”

We hope their future children like what they see.

