BONDI RESCUE AXED? Much-loved series NOT returning to Channel 10 in 2026

At Channel Ten’s recent upfront event on the Gold Coast, one show was glaringly missing from the network’s 2026 slate of programming.

New Idea hears that, after being ‘rested’ in 2025, Bondi Rescue has now been axed.

“There was absolutely no mention of the much-loved surf-lifesaving program at the event,” a TV insider tells New Idea.

“That suggests that it is unlikely to return at all.”

Bondi Rescue was last on air in 2024.

Bondi Rescue has been on air since 2006. (Credit: Network 10)

The fan-favourite television show filmed on the well-known Bondi Beach has been airing since February 2006 and is often referred to as an Australian classic.

The show has also been broadcast in more than 100 countries across the globe, making it one of Australia’s most famous TV exports.

Bondi Rescue has aired a total of 18 seasons over the past 19 years.

The show took a year-long hiatus in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but quickly returned for new seasons in both 2023 and 2024.

But now, after its hiatus this year – and no mention of its return in 2026, it seems that the 18th season of the beloved documentary series was its last.

Network 10 has not yet released any official statements regarding the future of the show, but, our insider adds, “it doesn’t look good.”

The show was ‘rested’ in 2025 but was expected to return in 2026 – but now that doesn’t seem to be the case. (Credit: Network 10)

At the upfront event, a Network Ten spokesperson stated that 2026 would be “the year of new eras, reinvigorated favourites and returning comfort shows,” at the network.

But with no mention of Bondi Rescue all the signs point to its axing.

The Bondi lifeguards will continue to patrol Australia’s most famous beach. (Credit: Network 10)

Despite the potential end of Bondi Rescue, the lifeguards will continue to carry out their vital work patrolling Australia’s most famous beach.

“One of the very best things about being part of Bondi Rescue, is showcasing what we do as lifeguards,” Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins, told New Idea in 2023.

“We’ll still be here, even when the cameras stop rolling.”