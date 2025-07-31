Bondi Rescue is being “delivered as planned” after being shelved

While Bondi Rescue is not appearing on our screens in 2025, it’s not something that Channel 10 wants to let go of.

The network revealed at the 2024 Upfronts that it was being shelved, which made fans wonder if it was being cancelled altogether.

However, CJZ creative director and co-founder Michael Cordell has said the network was not ready to say goodbye.

The production company already worked on shows such as Gruen on ABC, Homicide on Channel Seven and The Good Cop.

Bondi Rescue has been on Channel 10 since 2006. (Credit: Foxtel)

“Season 18 was widely regarded as the best we’ve ever made and there’s still plenty of important stories to tell about Bondi’s professional lifeguards and the extraordinary work they do,” he said in a statement, which was published by the Daily Telegraph.

According to the publication, Bondi Rescue star and lifeguard Andrew ‘Reidy’ Reid was interviewed over the weekend, and his comments increased cancellation concerns.

“The surf safety messages are vital. Reidy has been off-duty for some time and isn’t privy to the show’s financing,” he explained.

“We love Reidy, but he isn’t best placed to be making announcements about Bondi Rescue’s future.”

He also explained why the show was paused for one season, after being on air since 2006.

“Bondi Rescue had a welcome hiatus last season to give everyone a break, but we fully expect to back on the beach this summer,” he said.

If Bondi Rescue is returning, does that mean Harrison Reid is too? (Credit: Bondi Rescue)

“Last summer also happened to be woeful, so we dodged a bullet. We’re all incredibly proud of Bondi Rescue, not only for its popularity but what it says about Australia and the Australian character.”

“Our ambition is to keep the show running for many years to come.”

The CJZ website still has Bondi Rescue listed on its website.

Michael added that the production company was currently re-negotiating a multi-year option with the Waverly Council to film another season.

He then confirmed that the network still wanted to keep the show, which would be “delivered as planned”.

