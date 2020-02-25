RELATED: How To Get The Smile Of Your Dreams

Why Are Dream Quotes Helpful?

Dream quotes can come from anyone, and that’s what makes them so great and relatable! People from all walks of life can draw enormous wisdom from their personal experiences and share their stories to help others. Everyone aspires to achieve something, and it’s this desire that connects each of us.

The 15 Best Dream Big Quotes

15. “Never give up on what you really want to do. The person with big dreams is more powerful than the one with all the facts.”

Those who dare to dream often have a broader perspective in life and can turn the improbable to the possible. The man behind this profound quote is none other than the genius German scientist Albert Einstein. He emphasised the importance of sticking to what you want to do, even when others think it’s ‘unrealistic’.

14. “No one has ever achieved greatness without dreams.”

It all starts with a dream. Taken from Roy Bennett’s The Light in the Heart, this line reminds us that every successful person first discovers their dream before taking action. Once we have a clear idea of what we want, we can create goals to accomplish it.

13. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

Regardless of your age, C. S. Lewis believes that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams or fulfil new aspirations. Setting an age limit to your hopes and dreams only restricts you from realising your full potential for growth and success.

12. “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Referenced in the comedy movie Blades of Glory, figure skater Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder) included this Walt Disney quote in his voicemail. Apart from showing us that teamwork makes the dream work, the film emphasises that believing in yourself is key in capturing your dreams.

11. “Dream big – dream very big. Work hard – work very hard. And after you’ve done all you can, you stand, wait, and fully surrender.”

It’s not enough to tell people, “I have a dream”; taking action is an important step to turning that dream into reality. Oprah Winfrey tells us to do our part and then trust that the universe or God will allow them to happen for us.

10. “Don't ever let someone tell you that you can't do something. You got a dream, you gotta protect it.”

It’s common to meet people who will try to talk you out of your dreams. In The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) caught himself discouraging his son from playing basketball professionally. After realising his mistake, he told his son this famous line.

9. “The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.”

This ‘dreams do come true’ quote is from Kalpana Chawla who’s known as the first Indian woman to explore space. Here, she notes the three important elements that all dreamers need – a vision, courage, and perseverance.

8. “People suffer when they pursue a life or chase a dream that doesn't belong to them.”

Spiritual book author Caroline Myss explains that we must evaluate our dreams in life. We may discover that we’ve been chasing a dream that someone else had for us when we were younger rather than our own. Having wasted time, this may feel like a total nightmare, but look ahead instead! For as long as there’s tomorrow, you can always start over.

7. “Your dream doesn’t have an expiration date.”

This is another one of those sayings that reiterates that it’s never too late to do what you love. To be a dream catcher, you need patience. Your current circumstances may be unfavourable, but with consistent effort, you can overcome and achieve anything.

6. “If it doesn’t scare you, you’re probably not dreaming big enough.”

Nothing grows in your comfort zone. Businesswoman Tory Burch teaches us that our dreams need to be challenging for us to make a meaningful impact on the world.

5. “We dream to give ourselves hope. To stop dreaming – well, that’s like saying you can never change your fate.”

This quote from Amy Tan’s The Hundred Secret Senses highlights the power we have to take charge of our lives. When things don’t go according to plan, it’s important to remind ourselves that we get to choose how to respond in every situation.

4. “No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.”

The inspiring, dreamy Lupita Nyong’o shares these uplifting words towards the end of her Oscar-winning speech in 2014. Coming from a Kenya-Mexico background, Lupita understands how social and economic inequalities can hinder others from receiving equal opportunities. Despite this, she encourages every child to hold onto their bright dreams for the future.

3. “Stop telling your big dreams to small-minded people.”

This is one of the ‘dream big’ quotes that tells us that who we choose to surround ourselves with will either weigh us down or lift us up. Steve Harvey, the man behind the quote, encourages us to be around like-minded people because our relationships influence who we become.

2. “A dream is a wish your heart makes.”

Looking back on this classic Disney song, we recall the value of listening to our hearts. Sung by Cinderella, this is one of those sweet dream quotes that reconnects us to the simplest idea of success – to be happy and live in love.

1. “There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure. When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

Taking the number one spot on our list of dream quotes is this beautiful message from Paulo Coelho’s best-selling book, The Alchemist. Conquering your fear of failure will ultimately liberate you from self-doubt and insecurity. The universe is on your side to help you become the best version of yourself and take you to where you’re needed most.

Dream On

There you have it! Those were the top 15 quotes about dreams and goals that will keep you moving forward with your head held high. No matter how long it takes, we hope you find yourselves living the dream you’ve always longed for.

