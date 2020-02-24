RELATED: Trump's 10 Biggest Celebrity Supporters

Who Is Donald Trump?

There was a time when Donald Trump was recognised only as a businessman, and another time when he was famed mostly as an eccentric TV personality. Now he is best known as the divisive 45th President of the United States of America.

Born in New York in 1946, Trump would go on to take up the mantle of his real estate mogul father. Shortly after taking over the family business in the 1970s, he became a multimillionaire magnate. With his signature ambition and charm, Trump became an influential media personality, penning several books including the hugely successful Trump: The Art of the Deal, which became a bestseller. He also gained widespread celebrity producing and hosting the internationally famous reality show The Apprentice.

When Trump announced his bid for the presidency in 2015, the media and most of the world failed to take him seriously. But through an outrageous and divisive campaign, he increasingly took control of the worldstage, and ultimately, in an unprecedented upset, took up office in the White House.

While he maintains a loyal base, Trump’s Presidency has been synonymous with controversy. He has been heavily criticised for dishonest claims, divisive policies, and allegedly treasonous actions.

What Does Donald Trump Eat In A Day?

Trump spends most of his day not eating. He prefers to skip breakfast and lunch. In the book Let Trump Be Trump, the authors, former aides of the President, wrote, "the president would usually go 14 to 16 hours without eating”. When Trump does eat however, he makes up for lost calories, and is notorious for his love of fast food. Let Trump Be Trump relates, “On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke." Trump is also known for his love of deep fried macaroni and cheese, and fried taco bowls with extra sauce.

During The Day

When speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Walters in 2016, Trump stated, “If I can, I’ll avoid breakfast. In terms of that, I will have a lunch but my big thing is dinner. Breakfast, Jesse, if I can avoid it, I’m very happy to do that.” When he does eat breakfast however, his preference is either bacon and eggs or a McDonald’s McMuffin. “My favourite would be bacon and eggs…bacon medium and the eggs over-well.”

For lunch, the President enjoys a well-done steak, pizza, burgers or a meatloaf sandwich. He keeps the White House kitchen well-stocked with snacks including Dorritos and Lays chips.

Dinner

Having mostly fasted throughout the day, Trump goes to town at dinnertime. According to his former aides, his preferred dinner is “a full McDonald’s dinner of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake – a total of 2,430 calories.” The average person eats about 2,000 calories a day. Trump spoke to CNN host Anderson Cooper about his dinner order, explaining, “It’s great stuff.”

Trump’s love of McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC and other fast foods comes from an appreciation of reliability and safety as well as taste. CNN quotes Trump as saying: “One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. One bad hamburger and you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business.”

Desert

As reported by TIME magazine, "he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else."

Drink

The president loves Diet Coke, allegedly drinking 12 cans a day. He doesn’t drink tea or coffee, and also claims to abstain from alcohol. His brother, Fred Trump, had a problem with the substance and subsequently died from alcoholism at 41. However, Trump has been observed drinking wine in public.

Presidential Exercise

So does Donald Trump offset his strange diet with a Presidential exercise regime? At this point it should come as no surprise that the President’s attitude toward exercise is no less unorthodox than his diet itself, and he has been very open in expressing his antipathy towards working out. In a 2015 interview with the New York Times, Trump extolled, “All my friends who work out all the time, they’re going for knee replacements, hip replacements – they’re a disaster”.

His unusual opinion toward exercise doesn’t end there. A 2016 book by Washington Post reporters related the President's “battery theory” of human energy, that “the human body is like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depletes”. Nonetheless, Trump maintains he gets the exercise he needs from golfing. In 2018, the Washington Post found that the President goes golfing every week, however he purportedly spends much of this time in a golf cart.

What Does Donald Trump Weigh?

The 2018 Presidential physical clocked Donald Trump’s weight at 108.4kg. This meant Trump had a BMI of 29.9, just making it into the overweight classification, as a BMI of 30 or above is indicative of obesity. On the verge of being clinically obese, this puts Donald Trump’s health at serious risk.

Another measurement made during his 2018 physical was his LDL Levels. LDL is low-density-lipoprotein cholesterol, the kind of cholesterol responsible for clogging arteries and increasing susceptibility to heart attacks and strokes. At 143 mg/dL, Trump’s LDL levels fell within the borderline high range, indicating significant susceptibility to a dangerous episode.

Has The President’s Diet Changed?

Has Donald Trump’s diet changed? Trump has purportedly acknowledged in private that he needs to lose weight. Reportedly, dietitians were consulted earlier this year in the White House kitchens, and an effort was made to adjust the president’s diet. Steaks were replaced with Dover sole, and hamburger buns have been removed.

People close to Trump say they've detected some small changes in his diet that reflect the doctor’s orders, but no change in his exercise routine, which the President continues to downplay.

