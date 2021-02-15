"Kylie has said for years that when she does marry, it will be in her beloved hometown of Melbourne." Getty

“They’ve been engaged for a good few months now, and they’ve done a great job at keeping it under wraps!” says

a source. “Kylie’s lips are sealed on how he proposed, but Paul’s a romantic, so no doubt it would have been a show-stopping moment.

“She’s not wearing the ring because she’s still trying to keep some details private, but I’ve heard it’s yellow gold

with a stunning, huge rock.

Her parents are here and are getting on a bit, so it’s hard to get them to Britain in this current climate.”

Kylie Minogue and her fiancé. Getty

Kylie and Paul, 46, began dating in 2018. As for Dannii, 49, she’s been in a relationship with music producer Adrian Newman since 2014.

While the couple prefer to keep a low profile, they were spotted out in Melbourne with Dannii’s 10-year-old son, Ethan, just last month.

“Dannii has been hinting that Adrian might be about to propose,” squeals the insider. “Dannii and Kylie would be stoked about being engaged together. That being said, they have such different tastes.

“Friends predict Dannii’s will be more low-key – maybe just family and a few close friends – though, she’ll be

sure to splurge on the dress.”

This would be Dannii’s second wedding after her failed marriage to Julian McMahon. It’s Kylie’s first walk down

the aisle – although she’s come close! Following a string of high-profile relationships with the likes of Jason Donovan, Michael Hutchence and Olivier Martinez, Kylie announced her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse in February 2016.

A year later they called off the wedding.

“She’s finally found The One in Paul,” adds the source. “She couldn’t be happier.”

