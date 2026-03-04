Who is Max Verstappen’s girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen isn’t just one of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world right now — he’s arguably the best of his generation.

Made famous to a whole new audience through Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive, Max etched his name into the history books before he even turned 18, becoming the youngest driver ever to compete in F1 when he made his debut at just 17 years old.

Now 28, he’s added four F1 World Drivers’ Championship titles to that record, cementing his place among the greatest to ever do it.

But who is Max Verstappen away from the track? Read on for everything you need to know about his relationship with girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

The couple first met in 2016. (Credit: Instagram).

Who is Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet?

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet and the sister of Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr.

Kelly is a 26-year-old German model who was born in Germany and raised in France. She later studied international relations at Marymount Manhattan College in New York, and before relocating to Brazil and working as an assistant at Vogue Latin America. She’s also worked as a buyer for Bergdorf Goodman.

As far as modelling goes, she’s appeared on the cover of Vogue Netherlands and modelled for brands such as PatBo and Louis Vuitton.

Inside Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s relationship

Kelly and Max first met in 2016 when they both went out to dinner with Kelly’s brother, Nelson Jr.

“Something magical happened that night,” she later told Vogue Netherlands.

Kelly was in a relationship with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat at the time. In 2019, they welcomed a daughter whom they named Penelope, before splitting later that year.

The model then reconnected with Max, and the pair began dating.

“I think we have a very healthy relationship, easy-going, we have a lot of understanding and support for each other,” Kelly told Vogue Netherlands.

“I also really appreciate how he treats Penelope. It’s so sweet to see. He always asks for her, always visits her to say hello when he leaves, and gets her love back.”

The couple went Instagram official at the end of that year.

“Happy New Year, everyone! 🥳🥳🥳 Let’s make 2021 a year to remember in many ways,” Max captioned a photo of them on the beach. “Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine ❤️.”

“Love is what makes the world go round. Happy New Year and much love,” Kelly wrote in her own announcement.

They welcomed a daughter last year. (Credit: Instagram).

In December 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” they captioned a joint photo on Instagram. “We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫.”

And in May 2025, they welcomed a daughter whom they named Lily.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much 💗,” they posted on Instagram at the time.

