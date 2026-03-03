Who Has Lewis Hamilton Dated? His full relationship history explained

If you’re currently binge-watching your way through the latest season of Drive to Survive, you’re probably curious about the personal lives of the drivers.

Advertisement

Especially Lewis Hamilton, who has been linked to some of the most famous women in the world over the course of his professional racing career.

Most recently, the British racing car driver is rumoured to be dating Kim Kardashian.

Here’s everything we know about Lewis Hamilton’s dating history:

Lewis is rumoured to be dating Kim K. (Credit: Getty).

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian

In February, a source told The Sun Lewis and Kim enjoyed a romantic weekend away at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

The rumoured new couple arrived at the venue separately, with the Skims founder taking her private jet and Lewis arriving via helicopter.

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer,” the source told the publication.

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background.”

Advertisement

The source said Kim and 41-year-old Lewis enjoyed a couple’s massage before having dinner in a private dining room.

Violetta Bert

In May last year, rumours began circulating about Lewis and Russian model Violetta Bert after the pair were spotted at a nightclub in Monaco.

A few months later, an onlooker told Deuxmoi they saw Violette and Lewis on a yacht together in Greece.

However, the pair never confirmed that they were dating.

Advertisement

Sofía Vergara

Earlier that year, in January, Lewis was spotted having a “romantic lunch” with American actress Sofía Vergara.

However, a source later told Us Weekly that the lunch was just a meal between a big group of friends.

” [It was] merely a casual lunch with a big group of friends in a group setting,” the source claimed. “…by no means a date.”

Shakira

Shakira and Lewis were linked in 2023 after the pair spent a bit of time together, with the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer flying to Barcelona to watch Lewis at the Spanish Grand Prix

Advertisement

However, Shakira later told Rolling Stone that their connection wasn’t romantic.

“I’m not thinking about that,” she said. “What space do I have for a man right now?”

Nicki Minaj

In 2018, American rapper Nicki Minaj and Lewis were snapped together at New York Fashion Week and shared a bunch of photos together on their respective social media accounts.

However, the pair never confirmed that they were dating.

Advertisement

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Richie attend the Balmain Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017, in Paris, France. (Credit: Getty)

Sofia Richie Grainge

Earlier that year, Lewis was papped with Sofia Richie at Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Again, the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship.

The Formula 1 driver was linked to model Winnie Harlow for a couple of years. (Credit: Getty).

Advertisement

Winnie Harlow

Lewis appeared to date model Winnie Harlow in 2016 and 2017.

The couple were spotted at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2016 and was photographed together in London, Cannes, Monaco, Monte Carlo, and Greece in 2017.

The pair neither confirmed nor denied they were dating at the time.

Rita Ora

Earlier in 2016, Lewis was linked to singer Rita Ora when the pair went on a holiday to Montenegro together.

Advertisement

While Rita later attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis, the couple never publicly spoke about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner

In 2015, the Formula 1 champion was linked to Kendall Jenner.

However, he later denied that the pair ever had a romantic relationship.

“Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends,” he told E! News at the time.

Advertisement

Lewis and Rhianna have spent time together. (Credit: Getty).

Rihanna

In August 2015, the 41-year-old was linked to Rihanna after he was spotted spending time on her yacht in Barbados. However, he once again claimed the pair were just friends.

“You know, I’ve known Ri for a long time,” he told E! News at the time.

“We’ve been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again, but otherwise, we’ve just been friends.”

Advertisement

Model Gigi Hadid and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton attend amfAR’s 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2015, in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Credit: Getty)

Gigi Hadid

Following his split from Nicole Scherzinger, Lewis was rumoured to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid after they were spotted together on several occasions in May 2015.

However, neither Gigi nor Lewis ever confirmed their relationship.

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton attend amfAR’s 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala Presented By WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014, in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole and Lewis were first spotted together at the MTV Awards and dated on and off for eight years before finally calling it quits for good in 2015.

“I’m devastated that it didn’t work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together,” Nicole said in a statement at the time.

“I love Lewis, and I know he loves me. We wish nothing but happiness and the very best for one another. I’m trying to stay strong in my faith right now.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement