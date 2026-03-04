Jim Carrey doesn’t look like this anymore! 

Jim Carrey is looking a little different these days.

The Mask star created quite a buzz when he appeared at the 51st César Film Awards in Paris last Thursday.

The 64-year-old comedian, who has kept a low profile over recent years, was there to accept an honorary award for his contributions to the film and television industry.

But as Jim delivered his heartfelt acceptance speech, all anyone could talk about was his appearance.

Scroll on to find out everything we know about Jim Carrey’s appearance and the conspiracy theory that’s circulated amongst fans around it.

Jim made a rare public appearance last week. (Credit: AAP).

What happened to Jim Carrey?

When the veteran comedian appeared at the award ceremony last Thursday, it was the first time he had been seen in public since attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2025.

Fans were quick to comment on the Ace Ventura star’s appearance, with many pointing out apparent changes to the appearance of his eyes, cheeks, and nose.

Some even went so far as to claim the actor had been cloned or that someone was impersonating him.

“I’m no conspiracy theorist, but that’s not Jim Carrey,” one person posted online.

“That’s not him. Jim Carrey’s always had brown eyes prominent brown eyes. This is the worst impersonation ever,” added someone else.

Jim on the Graham Norton Show in 2020. (Credit: Graham Norton Show).

What does Alexis Stone have to do with Jim Carrey?

Makeup artist Alexis Stone further fuelled speculation when he posted a photo of a latex mask, fake teeth, and a photo of Jim on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

Even fellow Hollywood star Megan Fox got caught up in the suspense, posting on social media: “I can’t handle any more stress right now, I need to know if this is real”.

What has Jim Carrey said?

Jim’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that it was the Dumb and Dumber star who attended the awards — not a clone or an impersonator.

“Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award,” they told the publication.

Meanwhile, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of France’s César Awards, further confirmed to Variety that it was the genuine Jim who was in attendance.

“Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation,” he told the publication.

“Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” he continued.

“He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson, and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

