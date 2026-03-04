“I’ve got my eye on you”: MAFS’ David slams Bec’s antics against Alissa

Married at First Sight groom David Momoh did not hold back when he confronted Bec Zacharia, after she was accused of trying to dig up dirt about his wife, Alissa Faye.

Following her behaviour at the previous dinner party, Bec apologised to the contestants she targeted, but the rapper didn’t buy it.

When he asked if she was trying to get information about his wife, she openly denied it.

“I don’t know, Bec, I’ve got my eye on you,” he responded with caution.

After explaining that he was told by a “third party”, she said she did not want to create any more drama and wanted to be truthful.ul.

David has had enough of Bec’s treatment of Alissa. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“If they want to present those receipts, please do so,” she said, insisting she would own up to it if she did.

“Only time will tell,” she added.

“I’m not going to lie, there’s a wall… In the real world, I wouldn’t call you a friend,” he confessed.

With all this now on air, Alissa has doubled down on why she is choosing not to trust her.

“She tried to dig up anything she could to sabotage my character. You just can’t do that,” she told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“But you’ll notice that Gia and Bec, they’re always throwing each other under the bus. They’ll use a pawn in the middle to get at each other – and it just sucks being caught up in the middle of it all, especially when you’re doing nothing wrong, you’re just there to build a relationship.”

Bec has ruffled feathers during Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What has happened between Alissa and Bec on Married at First Sight?

Determined to turn over a new leaf, Bec reiterated that she lost their trust and apologised once again, insisting that she would prove she changed.

But it did not put the couple at ease.

Going into the dinner party, they had their reservations about the Adelaide bride.

“It’s just reaffirmed that I cannot keep this girl close to me; she has to stay away,” Alissa vented after her friend Adriana shared intel about Bec’s alleged actions.

It also didn’t help that Gia exposed Bec’s messages about Alissa at the previous dinner party, which were sent after she directly apologised to the nurse for her previous actions.

Alissa has been targeted by the other brides during the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

All of the tension between the pair began when Bec accused Alissa of speaking poorly about her behind her back, and then proceeded to criticise her at the second dinner party.

When she tried to defend Stella during Gia and Brook’s tirade, Alissa landed in the firing line.

The pair, along with Bec, told her to shut up and mocked her.

Despite all the drama after that shocking dinner party, Alissa said she appreciated Bec’s apology.

“Definitely out of all of them, Bec has tried to make amends with me. I have forgiven Bec. I will always be kind to her,” Alissa told Pedestrian TV.

