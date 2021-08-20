Dan is about to take on his most challenging gig of all on SAS Australia, where 18 Aussie celebrities face a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process. Seven

But Dan is about to take on his most challenging gig of all on SAS Australia, where 18 Aussie celebrities face a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process.

"There's no acting on this course for me. There's no cut, there's no trailer. This is Dan Ewing," the 36-year-old told the camera in the sneak peek for the upcoming season.

"What does Dan Ewing do when he's sleep deprived? What will Dan do when his back's against the wall?"

In the preview, Dan was seen strapped to the seat of a sinking car, abseiling head-first down a cliff face and jumping out of a helicopter into a freezing cold lake. Seven

During a gruelling log-lifting challenge, directing staff Jason 'Foxy' Fox asked Dan why he came on the show.

"Trying to become a better version of myself," a visibly exhausted Dan responded.

Later in the clip, Dan said his "meticulous attention to detail" will help him on the course.

"What's going to be of benefit as an actor is my preparation," he said.

Dan played River Boy Heath Braxton on Home and Away from 2011 to 2014 before returning late last year to reprise his role. Seven

"I wont have my medication music, candles..."

Chief instructor Ant Middleton was then heard yelling at the recruits: "Your mums ain't going to be here to tidy up for you or your servants."

The series will also star Ironman Jett Kenny, NRL player Sam Burgess, celebrity chef Manu Feildel, volleyball champion Kerri Pottharst, singer Pete Murray and tennis star Mark Philippoussis.

Dan was previously married to Marni Little, with whom he shares six-year-old son Archie, for three years. The former couple called time on their marriage in December 2015.

After a messy divorce, it was a fresh start for Dan when he debuted his new romance with current girlfriend, dancer Kat Risteska.

Sharing a candid photo of the brunette beauty writing on a Christmas card on his Instagram in 2016, the Home and Away star confirmed they were in a relationship.

During an interview on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show in 2018, Dan admitted it was him who first pursued Kat via social media.

“I was single for about eight months give or take… and then it was just months of stalking her [online] really!” he revealed.