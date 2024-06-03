Content Warning: This article touches on the topics of addiction, abuse, and eating disorders which may be triggering for some readers.

Sally Boyden died for 15 seconds as an ambulance rushed her to hospital following a car smash. The accident that came so close to killing the Young Talent Time star unfolded almost in slow motion when a London cab mowed her down on a pedestrian crossing three years ago.

“Now you’d never know what happened to me,” says Sally. Choosing to reveal her ordeal for the first time to New Idea, the 59-year-old adds, “But I’m so lucky to still be here.”

Sally remembers fragments from the accident – the impact, being knocked into the air, landing on her head. Then there was nothing but pain, followed by a blackout. The singer, songwriter and actress hovered in an induced coma for 12 days while surgeons battled to deal with her injuries.

These included a ruptured stomach, broken hip, two fractured vertebrae, swelling on the brain, massive blood loss and heart failure.

Doctors feared Sally had suffered permanent brain damage – luckily, she didn’t – and warned she would never walk again. But through two and a half years in and out of “at least” seven different hospitals and rehab, she refused to give up.

“I still have acute PTSD and a lot of residual pain,” Sally says of the aftermath. “But at least I’ve got my brain and I can talk and I can sing. As long as I have that, I can cope.”

Sally’s other great mainstay is producer husband George Cook. They met 14 years ago when George, 67, auditioned for the kids’ TV show Sally was developing in LA.

“He got the job and the girl,” she jokes. “He’s very kind to me, which is kind of a first, super smart, thoughtful, much calmer than me – a very good thing as I can be dramatic – and hilarious. We’re a perfect fit.”

At first George had no idea of his beloved’s background. Being American he wasn’t aware that Sally first shot to fame aged seven, as the top-rating YTT’s youngest member.

Leaving the show after two years, her debut album The Littlest Australian went gold. Sally then went on to star in theatre productions, movies and a double-episode of The Waltons in America.

Moving to London as an adult, she wrote hit songs for pop icons Leo Sayer, and David Cassidy, sang frequently with Duran Duran and even performed at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.

But there was a dark side to Sally’s success – school bullying, heroin addiction, an eating disorder, abusive relationships and insecurity about her looks.

“I’m not Tinker Bell,” she says, snuggled up with George at their beachside penthouse in Santa Monica, California.

“I wish I hadn’t been a heroin addict, that wasn’t a wise choice, but I don’t believe in regrets.

Sally was Young Talent Time’s youngest member.

“I don’t ever want to say anything bad about YTT because it changed my life and I loved the work. Still it’s not easy growing up in public. I was bullied at school and I was the only girl who was never asked out in my teens.”

It’s now eight months since Sally was able to return home, thanks to George’s devoted care. Receiving medical care five times a week, she nonetheless finds time to create. Song-writing remains a passion, as does her TV show. Sally is also busy working on her autobiography.

“I started writing it a while back and I’ve picked it up again. But I’m a different person now than when I began it.” She continues; “The accident has changed my outlook. I am more mature, and see things in a different way,” she says.

“I don’t fret about things and I appreciate every second. It’s a story of survival – it’s good to be alive.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website. Or Call The Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673 or visit their website.