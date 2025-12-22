EXCLUSIVE: Cher planning “secret” New Year wedding with boyfriend AE Edwards

NEED TO KNOW Cher has been dating her younger boyfriend – a near 40 year age gap – for three years.

– for three years. There’s been recent talk about the pair tying the knot .

. A spokesperson has said there are no plans for a wedding in the future.

Cher has always lived life in the spotlight on her own terms, so it wasn’t surprising when persistent rumours emerged that the singer was planning on marrying her younger music executive boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

The pair have been happily dating for three years, despite their almost 40-year age gap.

“Cher is telling everyone this is the real deal and that the haters can say what they want because Alex isn’t going anywhere,” a source reveals to New Idea.

But the recent talk that the pair would officially tie the knot around Cher’s milestone 80th birthday next May seem to be wide of the mark.

Their 40-year age difference isn’t a problem for Alexander and Cher. (Credit: Backgrid)

So much so, a spokesperson for Cher swiftly issued a firm statement saying there “are absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future”.

But our source says this overly emphatic statement could be seen as a ruse “to throw everyone off the scent”.

“Cher is determined to control this narrative on her own terms,” our source adds. “That’s why she went out of her way to deny any plans of marrying next May.”

Instead, our source says, “Don’t be surprised if they quietly tie the knot over the New Year holiday period.”

Cher has long been a fan of the festive season.

In 2023, she released her album Christmas, and earlier this month, her new single ‘Christmas is Here’ hit the airwaves.

“She loves this time of year and for her, it’s the perfect time to celebrate,” our source adds.

Cher wed musicians Gregg Allman in 1975 and Sonny Bono in 1964. (Credit: Getty)

“A quiet elopement with Alex would be her preference at this point, even if that means forgoing a big flashy ceremony with all the bells and whistles.

“They could have a quiet ceremony now and have a big party at her house in Malibu later on.”

Cher has made no secret of the fact she’s smitten with Alexander, 39.

The pair clicked when they were introduced at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

By Christmas of that year, they sparked engagement rumours when he gave Cher a pear-shaped diamond ring.

“We laugh all the time, I just love him,” she’s said.

I got you, babe. Cher says she and Alexander are “perfectly matched”. (Credit: Getty)

Dad-of-one Alexander, meanwhile, doesn’t see their age gap as an issue.

“You get older, but your spirit is younger,” he is reported to have told her.

“Their marital status is a mystery right now,” our source says.

“But don’t be surprised if Cher is already Mrs Edwards by the time she turns 80.

“She’s in love and she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.”

