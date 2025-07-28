THESE stars weren’t invited to the Logie Awards…and their reactions will shock you!

It’s long been hailed TV’s night of nights with Aussie celebrities and industry heavyweights often on the hunt to secure one of the hottest tickets in town.

But not everyone is lucky enough to score themselves an invite to the TV WEEK Logie Awards – and this year is no exception.

According to reports, several well-known TV personalities, mostly from reality TV land, didn’t make the guest list.

So just who didn’t make the cut and why?

Find out below.

MAFS favourite Jamie Marinos confirmed she and the other stars have not been invited. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Married At First Sight

They’re known to squabble around the dinner table and toss a wine or two, so it’s no surprise that this year’s MAFS brides and grooms didn’t receive an invitation in the mail.

While there’s been speculation about their absence for months, fan favourite Jamie Marinos set the record straight with Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“None of us were bloody invited,” Jamie said.

“That’s sad for everyone else at the Logies, because we know how to turn up at any kind of dinner party event. It’s a shame because I know the rest of the cast probably would have been looking forward to it too. I would have loved to have gone to the Logies with everyone.”

Last years blockheads won’t be attending either. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The Block

Despite being one of the most popular shows on Australian TV, former blockheads also won’t be attending this year’s event. But unlike the MAFS bunch, there’s no hard feelings.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t received an invite to the Logies,” Ricky Recard, who appeared on the renovating series last year, told the site.

“If The Block bosses and Channel Nine can fit us on their invite list, I’m sure they will. With so many amazing people involved in the show, from Julian Cress, Scotty Cam, Shelley Craft and too many more for me to mention, it must be so hard to invite everyone along to such a special night.”

The Real Housewives of Sydney season two cast. (Credit: Binge)

The Real Housewives of Sydney

They love to frock up and be the centre of attention. However unfortunately, these Sydney glamazons will have to watch the awards from their mansions.

“My understanding is that when the news broke, a few cast members contacted production to ask who was going to attend the Logies. I didn’t contact production at all when the news broke – I was under no misconceptions about the fact they would prioritise themselves over the stars of the show,” Victoria Montano reveals.

“The ladies, who for almost no pay at all, open their lives to the public so that production can make money from our lives,” she adds.

Other contestants from other reality TV shows including My Kitchen Rules, MasterChef, Australian Idol and Farmer Wants A Wife also won’t be attending.

And recently axed Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia has also revealed he won’t be there either.

“I’m not going to the Logies, but I’m hopeful for a Survivor win,” he also told Yahoo.

