Celebrity Apprentice Australia is back in 2022, meaning a whole new crop of celebrities will battle it out in the boardroom to win money for a charity that’s close to their hearts.

In each episode, the celebrity candidates take on a business challenge in teams and at the end, one member of the losing team gets fired by billionaire boss Lord Alan Sugar.

Underbelly actor Vince Colosimo, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux, and motivational speaker Turia Pitt are just some of the names competing to win a grand prize for their chosen charity, but can they avoid a firing?

To find out who amongst the star-studded cast was unlucky enough to hear the words “You’re fired!”, keep scrolling.