Celebrity Apprentice Australia is back in 2022, meaning a whole new crop of celebrities will battle it out in the boardroom to win money for a charity that’s close to their hearts.
WATCH BELOW: Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 trailer
In each episode, the celebrity candidates take on a business challenge in teams and at the end, one member of the losing team gets fired by billionaire boss Lord Alan Sugar.
Underbelly actor Vince Colosimo, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux, and motivational speaker Turia Pitt are just some of the names competing to win a grand prize for their chosen charity, but can they avoid a firing?
To find out who amongst the star-studded cast was unlucky enough to hear the words “You’re fired!”, keep scrolling.
Beck was the first celebrity to be fired.
Nine
Beck Zemek
In the first challenge, the celebrities were split into two teams and tasked with holding a charity golf event.
During this, Beck Zemek clashed with Project Manager Turia Pitt, who later chose to bring the former MAFS bride back to the boardroom with Gamble Breaux.
“I thought that Beck was manipulative, condescending and patronising,” Turia said as they faced Lord Sugar, who then delivered harsh news to Beck.
“Beck, I don’t think that you are a very good team player. So therefore Beck, You’re fired!” he announced.