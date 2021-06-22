Charmed Supplied

Shannen Doherty And Alyssa Milano

It’s always fishy when a main character leaves a show at the height of its popularity. So, when Charmed killed off Prue Halliwell (Shannen Doherty) you can bet rumours began whirling.

According to the actress on-set tension with co-star Alyssa Milano was a major factor in her decision to quit the show.

Any Given Sunday Getty

LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx

Tensions between Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J got so intense on the set of Any Given Sunday that police had to be called!

The pair played rivals on screen and when LL, who is a method actor, continued to fight Jamie after the director called cut on a fight scene it led to Jamie filing assault charges.

Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett Getty

Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett

Harrison Ford doesn’t strike us as a man of many words. But tensions with his Hollywood Homicide co-star, Josh Harnett pushed that sentiment to new heights.

Luckily Josh managed to make light of the situation saying: “there were times we would end up just sitting in the car when we were supposed to be doing a scene and neither of us would say anything for like an hour."

Sliver Paramount Pictures

William Baldwin and Sharon Stone

Just watching William Baldwin and Sharon Stone portray lovers in Sliver was enough of a giveaway the couple didn’t get along. Sharon reportedly bit Billy’s tongue so hard on set he couldn’t speak for days.

Jay Mohr and Jennifer Aniston Getty

Jay Mohr and Jennifer Aniston

When Jay Mohr beat out Jennifer Aniston’s then boyfriend Tate Donovan to play opposite her in Picture Perfect, the actress was allegedly unimpressed.

In an interview with ELLE in 2010, Jay said it was one of the worst filming experiences of his life. “Being on the set of a movie where the leading woman was unhappy with my presence and made it clear from day one. I would literally go to my mom’s house and cry.”

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment Getty

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

They may have been besties on screen but behind-the-scenes it was a whole other story. In her memoir, Miles to Go, Miley Cyrus revealed she and Emily Osment did not get along.

"There were times when I didn't think we could ever be friends. We just couldn't figure out how to get along."

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey HBO

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey

Despite appearing in mega-hit HBO series Game Of Thrones together, real-life exes Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey were never seen on screen or in any scenes together.

"Jerome and Lena aren't on speaking terms anymore and they are never in the same room at the same time," a source told The Telegraph in 2014. "It's a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Given the impact the friendships of Sex And The City’s four main characters had on viewers, and us, this one is one feud that’s hard to accept. Tensions seemingly escalated and boiled over in 2018 following the tragic passing of Kim's brother, Chris.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Kim wrote in response to SJP sending Cattrall her condolensces.

Kim also isn’t appearing in the highly anticipated SATC reboot that was announced this year.

Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel Getty

Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel

The real-life relationship between Ashley and Lucas couldn’t have been further from that of their High School Musical alter egos, twins Sharpay and Ryan.

The duo reunited in 2017 on Ashley’s YouTube channel and spilled on their former feud. "We were not close. We were not good friends—let's be honest. It's been 10 years, so we can talk about it." she laughingly admitted. "We hated each other. Like, I'm not kidding."

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny Getty

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny

On-screen, X-Files’ Mulder and Scully’s sizzling chemistry had fans hoping they would get together, but off-screen relations between Gillian and David were fraught.

"Familiarity breeds contempt," Dochovny once told Metro UK. "We used to argue about nothing. We couldn't stand the sight of each other."

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester Getty

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester

In a real-life Gossip Girl moment, set insiders revealed Blake and Leighton were far from friendly.

This was then seemingly confirmed by Blake’s publicist who responded to the drama by saying, “"Blake and Leighton have never been best friends, and never professed to be”.

Janet Andrewartha and Shane Connor Supplied

Janet Andrewartha and Shane Connor

Tensions on the set of Neighbours led to a court case which saw Shane Connor who played Joe Scully apologise to his co-stars for a reported amphetamine drug habit he had while on the show.

The majority of the complaints that led his departure from the show had come from Janet Andrewartha who played his on-screen wife, Lyn.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Gordon Elliott Ten

Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Gordon Elliott

While they made a great team on Good Morning Australia, tensions were always high on set between Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Gordon Elliott, 64.

Never one to back down, KAK, 67, gave as good as she got from her male counterpart and the two would often fight for the best stories.