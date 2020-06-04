For more than a decade, Camilla has played the ever-supportive wife and right-hand woman to the future king of England, Prince Charles. Getty

“But just as she doesn’t use the title of Princess of Wales, to which she’s entitled, she will probably remain Duchess of Cornwall in England and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.”

While the public have gradually warmed to Camilla since her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, the fact remains: the majority don’t want to see her as queen.

In 2017, a poll revealed that just 19 per cent of people believed she should take the title.

The royal family don’t appear to be convinced, either.

“The Queen has come to rely on Camilla over the years, and to realise that she would make a much better consort for Charles than Diana ever could have done,” Christopher adds. “But they’re not close.”

With the Queen self-isolating due to her high-risk age, and Prince Charles and Camilla quarantining throughout March, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have stepped up as the new face of the royal family.

But a palace insider exclusively tells New Idea Royals that Camilla was, in fact, furious at her stepson and stepdaughter-in-law for taking over roles that were not rightfully theirs.

“Camilla’s not going down without a fight. She’s told Kate she’ll do whatever it takes to get the crown,” the insider claims.

Royal experts say it’s unlikely the Duchess of Cornwall will take the throne alongside her husband – let alone the $786 million left to him by his mother, the Queen. Getty

“Camilla was seething when she phoned Kate to question her about what was going on and found out she’d been quietly preparing to take over ahead of an official announcement. [She accused her] of committing the ‘ultimate betrayal’ and going behind her back to steal the throne.”

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued to flaunt their places at the top of the royal hierarchy, rumours began swirling, speculating that William and Kate’s success, coupled with the next-in-line’s ailing health, could result in Charles giving up his place on the throne in favour of his son.

“Kate insisted it was out of her hands,” the insider continues. “She [Kate] revealed Charles had agreed to abdicate after a series of talks with his mother, which led Camilla to give her husband an ultimatum – she told him if he lets go of his chance to become king, he’ll be letting go of her too.”

“Charles [has to make] an extremely difficult decision and while he knows how much Camilla wants the chance to prove herself as queen, he also understands his mother’s request and how allowing William and Kate to reign will reinstate public confidence and ensure the future of the monarchy at such a crucial time.”

One person who’s likely to oppose Camilla becoming queen is her sister-in-law Anne. The Princess Royal recently highlighted her mother’s “lifelong service” to the crown – no doubt a subtle dig to Camilla’s mere 15 years of service as a member of the royal family.

“It’s not just about, can I get a tick in the box for doing this?” Anne told Vanity Fair. “No, it’s about serving … It comes from an example from both my parents’ way of working and where they saw their role being.”

Camilla taking the throne would likely cause a rift within the family.

“Anne is a very matter-of-fact sort of woman,” says royal author Penny Junor. “Camilla used to find her absolutely terrifying and probably still does. They are very different people.”

Camilla taking the throne would likely cause a rift within the family. Getty

If the Duchess of Cornwall is named queen, she’ll have access to the vast fortune left behind by the Queen. According to Forbes, Her Majesty’s estimated worth was $786 million in 2019 – and counting.

Norman Baker – author of … And What Do You Do?: What The Royal Family Don’t Want You To Know – says Charles will “secure a good deal” when he becomes king.

“There will be a complete outpouring of sorrow when the Queen dies and the monarchy will go up in popularity as a consequence,” Norman explains. “In the meantime, Charles will negotiate with the treasury a settlement for his reign. He will be doing that in secret, of course, whilst the monarchy is popular. He will secure a good deal.”

Royal watchers hoping to find out the exact figure are likely to be left disappointed. Norman reveals that royal wills are top secret and are kept in a safe in London.

“Royal wills, unlike all other wills, are not open to the public,” he says. “They are kept in a metal safe behind an iron cage in Somerset House.

The principle of secrecy for all royal wills was established as recently as 2002 in a secret court hearing.”

