They married in 2004. Instagram

While he is now a fourth-generation farmer, at the time, Michael was a fashion designer with little knowledge of the media landscape.

“I’d previously had nothing to do with the TV industry and had never been one to be excited about anyone being in it,” he said. “I’m also pretty shy, so I don’t let too much out of the bag.”

Bride went on to say that Michael was interested in her "as a person" and not for her career choice.

“We’re both pretty down-to-earth, upfront and honest people, so like attracts like. That’s how we’ve always been.”

Bridie and Michael share two sons, Otis and Tobias. Bridie also is the stepmother to James from a previous relationship of Michael's. Instagram

The couple eventually married in the hinterlands of Byron Bay in 2004.

They currently reside on a farm in Byron Bay, and are the proud parents to two sons, Otis and Tobias. Bridie is also the stepmother to James from a previous relationship of Michael's.

The proud mother is constantly sharing glimpses into her family life, posting throwbacks from throughout the years.

Last April, during a COVID-induced lockdown, the Dancing With The Stars alum took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her husband and kids.

"Grateful every second and moment of every single day for my family." Instagram

"From this GREAT LOVE…..came other great loves……our children," the actress wrote alongside an old shot of herself and Michael.



"Grateful every second and moment of every single day for my family.



"Love to all wherever you are and thinking of family and friends and everyone in Lockdown.

"Much love xxxxx."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony!