Bindi Irwin has seemingly revealed her New Year resolution while making gingerbread houses with her fiancé Chandler Powell and brother Robert Irwin. Instagram

“Christmas sweater or New Year’s resolution?” Bindi captioned.

Enthusiast fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the photo, with one person writing: “Oh....def new year’s resolution.”

Another follower stated: “Greatly said. Truth always helps.”

A third person added: “Love the sweater!! Merry Christmas.”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 21-year-old shared a cute snap of herself wearing a festive sweater emblazoned with: “'Instead of gifts, I'm giving everyone my opinion”. Instagram

Bindi’s most recent post comes just a day after she and Chandler shared snaps of themselves wearing similar festive sweaters on Instagram.

“All smiles because I'm in love with you, it's Christmas and my sweater lights up..." Bindi captioned the photos.

Chandler replied: “And you light up my world”.

Bindi previously shared a heartwarming tribute to her future in-laws, after spending the last three weeks with them on holiday in Florida.

“We had a magical three weeks in Florida spending time with Chandler’s family,” Bindi captioned a carousel of images, which included a snap of herself and Chandler at Disneyland.

“I loved being part of their Thanksgiving, Christmas and Disney celebrations… They have welcomed me into their lives over the last six years and I feel incredibly grateful,” she added.