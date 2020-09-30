"I fall more in love with you every day." Instagram

Steve may not have been in attendance at her wedding, but his daughter has made sure to always keep his memory alive.

On Monday, the pregnant wildlife warrior shared a sage quote from her dear departed dad alongside an adorable photo of a koala.

“Where I live, if someone gives you a hug, it’s from the heart,” Bindi captioned the snap.

Steve was also remembered during Bindi and Chandler's wedding ceremony, as the couple lit a candle in his honour on the day.

"I think it's really special that he's always with us and he walks beside us with everything that we do," a tearful Bindi said at the wedding, with her new husband adding that in a way, Steve brought the two together.

"He was my hero growing up and it means the world that he's always here with us," Chandler said.

Bindi is keeping her dad's memory alive. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler announced in August that they are expecting their first child in 2021 and a month later confirmed that they are having a daughter.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Bindi captioned her announcement at the time, which showed the couple posing next to a large tortoise, surrounded by pink flowers.

“Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year,” she added.

Dad-to-be Chandler responded to the post, writing: “I love you and our daughter more than anything,” before he shared the photo to his own Instagram account.

“Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be,” he captioned.

It's a girl! Bindi and Chandler revealed to fans that they are expecting a daughter. Instagram

New Idea previously reported that the young newlyweds are “loving parenthood already” and have started talking about expanding their brood.

“Bindi has always dreamt of being a young mum with kids close in age to each other,” an Irwin family insider revealed.

“Now that she knows she’s having a girl, Bindi’s got her fingers crossed for a son next time, so they can grow up together just like her little family unit. But she’s not going to stop there! Bindi wants lots of babies and I can see her having three or four.”