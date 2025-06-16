Jesinta Franklin and her husband Buddy Franklin have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together.

The mother of two shared the exciting news via Instagram on June 17.

“Tullulah & Rocky are getting a baby brother or sister for Christmas ✨ The most beautiful surprise of all @buddy_franklin23,” she wrote.

“Our hearts are full, and yet, we share this news with deep sensitivity. I know that announcements like this can be incredibly hard for those who are walking the path of infertility or loss. My heart is with you, always 🤍.”

Her heartfelt caption is accompanied by a reel of her shadow, where she is cradling her bump, and her children are kissing it.

Since the announcement, the congratulatory messages have been flooding in.

“❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations xxx,” Ricki-Lee Coulter wrote.

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin already have two kids. (Credit: Getty)

“So beautiful!! Congratulations darling, what incredible news xxxx,” former MAFS bride Domenica Calarco added, who is also pregnant.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, are already the proud parents of Tullulah and Rocky.

They welcomed Tullulah into the world in 2020 and their son Rocky one year later.

The model has been candid about her motherhood journey over the years, and that it hasn’t been easy.

“Easily the most sleep-deprived I’ve been since the kids were newborns,’’ she posted in April 2025 on Instagram. “Kids, sickness, emergency room visits with ear infections, huge workload, early starts, kids not sleeping. Shout out to all the mummas showing up every day, look after yourselves.”

Jesinta has spoken about being a mother of two. (Credit: Instagram)

“The juggle has been absolutely intense the last week and a bit. Always so grateful, but wow, mentally this week was challenging for me.”

She also told the Herald Sun that she was in a “rut…where every day you are just slogging to the finish line”.

“That’s how I describe motherhood, it’s like the most amazing, relentless experience ever, the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows all in one, but it’s definitely getting easier,” she explained.

