How Adam Gilchrist and his wife Melinda made it through a devastating scandal

Adam Gilchrist is considered to be one of Australia’s greatest cricketers, and he has had his wife by his side through it all.

Despite retiring, the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame inductee and former wicketkeeper has kept very busy.

Adam Gilchrist loves his wife. (Credit: Getty)

Is Adam Gilchrist still married?

Adam has been happily married to his wife, Melinda, for more than 25 years.

Their love story dates back to high school, and they have been together ever since.

How many children does Adam Gilchrist have?

Their son, Harrison, was born in 2001 and had some birth complications.

Two months after his birth, a website alleged he was not Harrison’s biological father.

In his book True Colours, he said he initially thought it was a prank, but he had a “sick feeling” in his stomach.

Two months later, minutes before he went onto the field for the first Test in Johannesburg, fans held up signs in reference to the scandal.

Adam Gilchrist and his wife Mel have four children together. (Credit: Instagram)

“This was a disgusting thing to do,” Gilchrist wrote.

“But my initial feeling wasn’t outrage. It was more a vicious stab of paranoia. It set me thinking: ‘Is the whole world talking about it behind my back? Are my teammates talking about it?'”

While the matter was settled legally with the website, he said it was a hard time.

After that, they welcomed their other children, Annie, Archie, and Ted.

He keeps his family life out of the spotlight, but has shared touching family photos on Instagram in the past.

Adam, a long-time patron of Ronald McDonald House Charities, frequently shares photos of his family at the charity’s fundraisers.

“The charity means the world to my wife Mel, our four kids, and I,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

As for if he’d ever encourage them to pursue cricket? Perhaps not.

“Who knows what he’ll do,” he said he told Perth Now in 2011 when his youngest Ted was born.

“Our daughter Annie was saying all along she wanted another boy. I think she likes being the only girl.”

In 2016, he shared a picture of a Star Wars cake for Ted’s birthday to Instagram with the caption “5 yr old birthdays rock”.

Adam Gilchrist retired in 2008. (Credit: Getty)

Why did Adam Gilchrist retire?

He shocked the world when he announced his retirement in 2008, halfway through the Adelaide Test against India.

At the time, he was four matches away from completing 100 tests, which was a major milestone for an Australian player.

But one moment changed everything for him.

Speaking Club Prairie Fire Podcast, which he co-hosts, he explained that he was on the phone with his wife, working out travel plans, because the team planned to tour the West Indies.

“Then, the next day, I attempted to take a catch off the outside edge of VVS Laxman and dropped it, an absolute soda, as simple as it gets,” he explained.

When he retired, he was four matches away from completing 100 Tests. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

“The ball hit the ground, and I looked at the replay on the big screen, looked at it again and again and again, and it went probably 32 times.”

He then turned to fellow cricketer and now-commentator Matthew Hayden, and said he was done.

“From the ball hitting the glove to the ball hitting the grass, in an instant, I realised it was time to retire,” he continued.

“Don’t worry about the tour of the West Indies, don’t worry about the 100th Test in India, that was the decision made for me to give up Test cricket,” Gilchrist said.

While it was a sudden moment, he said he had no regrets.

Adam Gilchrist has pursued other interest after he retired. (Credit: Instagram)

How much is Adam Gilchrist worth in 2025?

Despite retiring in 2008, Adam did not walk away from cricket.

He is a regular commentator and also hosts the Club Prairie Fire podcast alongside other cricketers.

In 2023, he addressed his net worth after a Twitter post claimed he was the world’s richest cricketer, worth $380 million.

However, he was mixed up with the F45 gym co-founder, who shares the same name.

“A case of mistaken identity here, folks. Unless of course my namesake, who founded F45, played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin,” he tweeted at the time.

He’s still doing well for himself with a reported $30 million net worth.

In September, he launched his tequila brand, El Arquero, with his wife and a group of friends. Fittingly, it’s Spanish for archer, but also translates to goalkeeper.

Speaking with Forbes Australia, he explained that he was not a fan of tequila, but his former manager in the mid-90s introduced him to a specific brand, and he’s been a fan ever since.

The brand is self-funded, and something that’s been in the pipeline for a while.

“About three years ago, having been threatening, jokingly, that I’d do a label one day, [wife] Mel said to me, ‘Are you going to have a go at this or not?’ And I said, ‘That sounds like a green light,’ and asked her if she would be involved with me.”

