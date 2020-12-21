With Bert and Patti's son living a reclusive life overseas, it is unlikely that the golden couple will ever get to meet their future grandchildren. Getty

“She watched his series of Underbelly, and went to water when she saw Matthew’s character with his on-screen child,” says the source. “It helped that the kid has a slight family resemblance to her.

She and Matt are doing really well, so it seems like the right time to start a family.”

A separate source says that when Matt does become a dad, “it’ll be bittersweet” for his parents Bert, 82, and Patti, 75.

Matthew and Patti in happier times. Getty

“It’s unlikely they would ever meet their grandchild,” says the source. “Matt’s estrangement aside, he has no plans to return to Australia in the foreseeable future. And given Bert and Patti’s ages, travelling to the US seems out of the question.”

Bert and Patti have long had a strained relationship with their controversial son, particularly after he was accused of battering and stalking two of his ex-girlfriends.

The former Underbelly star, who suffers from addiction and mental health issues, has lived a reclusive life since fleeing Australia.

“He has a new life, is settled in New York and has the support of a great wife, Catherine,” an insider told New Idea earlier in the year. “She is a strong figure and has had an incredible impact in helping him stay on the right track. He is anonymous and has been able to fly under the radar without his every step being watched.”

While estranged from their eldest child, Bert and Patti’s daughter - Lauren Welsh - lives much closer to home, meaning Australia’s golden couple can enjoy sacred grandparent time with not one, not two, but six grandchildren.

Bert and Patti are the proud grandparents of six. Instagram

Bert and Patti have both expressed how much joy being grandparents brings to them, with Patti telling The Morning Show, “I think it’s the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Aussie TV legend Bert previously said of grand-parenting: “They wouldn’t realise it at the moment, but they have made this one of the happiest times of my life.”

“There is an old saying, ‘the wonderful thing about being a grandfather, or grandparent, is that you give the kids back’. But in the case of Patti and myself, we don’t want to.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!