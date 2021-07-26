Brooke's hefty pay packet has been leaked. Instagram

According to PerthNow the social worker turned reality star is said to be earning $250,000 for her appearance.

The publication also reported Brooke wanted to use the money to help support her family.

As the dating series' first Indigenous and bisexual lead, Brooke’s appearance will make history.

Considering it is 2021, it's a move that really should have been made years ago and by now, should be considered the status quo.

Brooke is breaking ground. Instagram

Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK following the announcement she would be 2021’s Bachelorette, Brooke said that's exactly how she wants to be portrayed – as "just Brooke."

"There's a lot of titles being thrown around and whatever people want to categorise me as, that's on them but obviously I introduce myself as Brooke, not Bi Brooke or Aboriginal Brooke," she told TV WEEK.

"I think we're moving into a much more progressive time now that we just, we don't really need them [labels]."

"There's no denying that this is a very different season and I'm excited that I'm that person." Instagram

The fact she is breaking ground, however, isn't lost on her.

"There's no denying that this is a very different season and I'm excited that I'm that person," she tells us.

"I've always been very, very proud and very protective of my culture and the LGBTIQA+ community, but I think it's time, it's ready, I'm ready."

"I don't want to make it a big thing. I know it's a big thing in itself but I think where times are at we're progressive now."

Looking for a fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!