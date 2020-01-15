Former Bachelor star Matty “J” Johnson and his fiancée Laura Byrne welcomed their first child, a daughter called Marlie-Mae, in June. Instagram

“Holidaying with the queen of sass,” Matty J captioned the candid snaps.

In one of the photos, Marlie-Mae casts a cheeky gaze while being held up out of the water by Matty J, who is seen laughing while splashing around with his first-born.

An equally cute follow-up snap shows proud dad Matty J cradling Marlie-Mae as she stands on the edge of the pool, while wearing an adorable yellow swimsuit and turquoise wide-brimmed hat.

"Holidaying with the queen of sass," Matty J captioned the candid snaps.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the sweet snaps, with one person writing: “All I see is your face on a teeny tiny baby.”

Another person added: “She looks so much like Laura!!”

A third person added: “Oh my she’s too cute,” along with a smiley face emoji with love hearts.

The recent update comes after Matty J and Laura took to Instagram last June to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“Welcome to the world you divine little slice of human pudding” Matty J wrote next to a series of photos.

She added: “Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson (named after our Nana’s) you’re more than we could have ever hoped for.''