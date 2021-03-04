“I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with.” Ten

Host Osher Gunsberg will be back hosting the ninth season of the hit dating show and he sounds pretty excited to welcome Jimmy to the Bachelor family.

"Australia the flaps are down and we are coming into land for season NINE of @theBachelorAU!" the TV personality wrote on social media.

"Get ready to soar with airline pilot @jimmynicholson as he navigates the turbulent skies of love searching for his co-pilot in life.⁠

"And yes, he’s as dreamy as you think he is."

Osher's back and he's ready to help Jimmy find love! Ten

A quick stalk of his Instagram and fans have already noticed that he's followed by Aussie stars Hugh Sheridan and Samuel Johnson as well as Married At First Sight stars Mikey Pembroke and Jake Edwards and even last year's Bachelor runner-up, Bella Varelis.

For now, his account is set to private, but we're sure there will be plenty of time for investigating in the coming months.

However, fans have expressed their delight in the comments section.

"I'm pleased it's someone fresh," one noted on Ten's Instagram post.

"Yaaayýyyyyy not a celebrity or past contestant!" exclaimed another.

Jimmy follows last year's Bachelor, Locky Gilbert. Ten

Of the past Bachelors, four out of eight have been average Aussie guys.

Season one's Tim Robards was a chiropractor when he met his now wife Anna Heinrich and season two's Blake Garvey worked as a real estate agent.

Sam Wood from season three was and still is a personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur whilst 2019 Bachelor Matt Agnew wowed the girls with his astrophysics career.

Meanwhile Richie Strahan and Matty "J" Johnson were fan favourites from their respective Bachelorette seasons and last year's Locky Gilbert rose to fame on Australian Survivor.

Let's hope Jimmy finds his perfect match!

This story was originally published on our sister site, WHO.