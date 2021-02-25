Channel Seven/ Instagram

GEORGIE PARKER

As one of All Saints’ most iconic characters Terri Sullivan, Georgie Parker’s star power was unstoppable and she clocked up two back-to-back Logies during her reign. Her success has continued since leaving behind Ward 17 and the acclaimed actress currently stars as Roo Stewart on Home and Away – a role she’s held since 2010.

Channel Seven/ ABC

ERIK THOMSON

Ah, Mitch Stevens! Who didn’t have a crush on this hot doctor played by Erik Thomson? We’re still sobbing after Mitch tragically died from brain cancer in a heartbreaking ep. Erik has had a much better time of things in real-life than his alter ego however and has gone from successful show to success show. The actor has since headed up Packed To The Rafters and 800 Words and recently had a string of roles in shows such as Aftertaste and The Luminaries. Next up? Erik will soon be seen in the Back to the Rafters reboot.

Channel Seven/ Instagram

JOLENE ANDERSON

Playing nurse Erica Templeton on All Saints from 2006 to 2008, Jolene Anderson was beloved by Aussie TV fans. Now a mother, Jolene juggles parenting her baby daughter Alice with her role as Dr. Grace Molyneux on ABC series Harrow.

Channel Seven/ Getty

JUDITH MCGRATH

Judith McGrath become well renowned for her talented portrayal of long-running character, nurse Yvonne "Von"' Ryan and was the only original character from the series to star on the show until it was axed in 2009. Sadly, Judith died aged 70 in 2017 following a long battle with lung cancer.

Channel Seven/ Instagram

LIBBY TANNER

Libby Tanner’s turn as Bron on All Saints was so popular with viewers, she managed to score seven Logie nominations – and won twice for Most Popular Actress. Her CV has stayed full since departing the series in 2003 with her most recent roles including stints on Wentworth and Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries. She’s reunited with fellow All Saints alum Erik Thomson in upcoming reboot, Back To The Rafters.

Channel Seven/ Instagram

WIL TRAVAL

One of the youngest doctors on the show was Jack Quade, played by the handsome Wil Traval. With a few local productions under his belt, Wil made the move to US in 2010 in pursuit of the Hollywood dream – and so far, so good. Listed among his credits are roles on Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Dexter, The Inbetweeners and Once Upon a Time.

Channel Seven/ Instagram

JOHN HOWARD

Not to be confused with the former prime minster of the same name, John Howard was an engaging part of All Saints when he played the cranky head of emergency, Dr Frank Campion. If you’re a fan of Aussie TV and his face looks familiar, there’s a reason why. He’s enjoyed stints on a number of well-known Aussie shows including SeaChange, Always Greener, Packed To The Rafters and Janet King.

Channel Seven

MARK PRIESTLY

Mark Priestly found fame playing nurse Dan Goldman , sharing sizzling chemistry with his All Saints co-star and on-screen love interest Jolene Anderson. Tragically Mark lost his battle with depression aged just 32 and died shortly after filming his on-screen wedding to Jolene’s character in 2008.

Channel Seven/ Instagram

VIRGINIA GAY

From 2006 to 2009, Virginia Gay portrayed All Saints character Gabrielle Jaeger. Away from the small screen she hit the headlines after being involved in a horrific incident when she was attacked in a violent robbery in Sydney and nearly killed. In better news since the incident, the actress went on to nab a leading role in hit show Winners & Losers, which ran from 2011 to 2016. In 2019 she appeared in Preacher and Judy & Punch.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

ELLA SCOTT LYNCH

Once Jolene Anderson left All Saints, a new character was needed for the popular hospital series. Her replacement came in the form of Ella Scott Lynch, who portrayed Claire Anderson. The actress was seen recently on Channel Nine series Informer 3838, where she played the lead role of criminal barrister-turned police informer Nicola Gobbo.

Channel Seven

BELINDA EMMETT

Fans fell for much-loved actress Belinda Emmett when she played Rebecca Nash on Home and Away in the late 90s – and the affection only grew when she took on the role of ward clerk Jodi Horner on All Saints in 2000. The country wept when Belinda – who was married to comedian Rove McManus – passed away aged just 32 in 2006 after battling breast cancer.

Channel Seven/Getty

CONRAD COLEBY

Resident hospital heartthrob Scott Zinenko was played by Conrad Coleby from 2001 to 2004. Conrad’s career, which has spanned three decades, has involved roles on high-profile local shows such as Water Rats, Home and Away, Sea Patrol and Underbelly. His most recent notable gig was as recurring character Vance Abernethy on Neighbours.

Channel Seven

MARTIN LYNES

Actor Martin Lynes (pictured above, centre) was best known for playing Luke Forlano on All Saints from 1998 to 2004 and also later held roles in Blue Water High, Sea Patrol and McLeod’s Daughters. His life took a turn when he was sentenced to five years jail in 2018 after being found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

Channel Seven/ Getty

TAMMY MACINTOSH

Another high profile Aussie actress who starred in All Saints during its heyday was Tammy Macintosh who portrayed Dr Charlotte Beaumont. Her career has gone from strength to strength since and has notably starred as Karen “Kaz” Proctor in Wentworth from 2015 to 2019.

