Rumour has it, when Meghan Markle first arrived on Prince Harry’s arm in the UK, she never managed to make a best friend out of his straight-talking cousin, Zara Tindall (left). Getty

“Her mother is no racist, though she did have some valid concerns about whether Meghan was suitable for Harry, and fears Meghan had done a number on Charles and the Queen. Because of this, Zara never trusted Meghan,” the source adds.

Now it seems Zara’s suspicions have proved right.

Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell recently alleged that the pair were referring to Princess Anne when they spoke of a mystery royal racist – but denied Anne’s dislike of Meghan, 39, is racially motivated.

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s colour,” says Lady Campbell.

When Zara heard Meghan (right) and Harry’s (left) claim that a member of the royal family made racist comments about their then-unborn child, Archie, now almost two, sources say she “saw red”. CBS

“[She was] rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems … because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences. And to have respect for the institution into which she was going to be marrying.

“The Princess Royal is the hardest-working member of the monarchy – always has been. And for Meghan to come along and undermine that makes Zara’s blood boil,” our source adds.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will never be invited to their Gatcombe Park estate again if Zara has anything to say about it.”

Prince William is said to be embarking on a charm offensive to try and convince Zara to help ease the burden on him and wife Kate when the time comes. Getty

The royal revelation comes after it was reported Prince William is embarking on a charm offensive to try and convince Zara to help ease the burden on him and wife Kate when the time comes.

“William is acutely aware that his own father has three siblings – well, two now that Prince Andrew has been stood down – to help shoulder the load of public engagements,” says a source.

”But when Wills is Prince of Wales, he can no longer count on Prince Harry. In the meantime, he’s trying his darnedest to convince Zara Tindall to help him out."

The source added: “Wills thinks Zara could be just the tonic to help solve his ‘staffing’ problem in the years to come – now he just has to convince her of that.”

