Season five of The Masked Singer Australia has only just begun, but famous faces are already being unmasked on the hit reality television show.

From Aussie icons to international superstars, the contestant clues so far have hinted at a number of big names set to star on the show. And the clues have left judges Mel B, Hughesy, Abbie Chatfield, and Chrissie Swan in a tizzy as they do their best to guess which celebrities are hiding under this year's elaborate costumes.

This season, there are ten brand-new masks for celebrities to hide beneath - with one unmasking taking place in the very first episode.

Though we are always sad to see these celebrities leave the stage for good, there's nothing quite as exciting as unmasking the secret identity of each of the performers as host Osher Gunsberg excitedly dances about the stage.

Scroll on to read all the celebrities who took to the stage for The Masked Singer Australia season five (spoilers ahead).