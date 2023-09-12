Season five of The Masked Singer Australia has only just begun, but famous faces are already being unmasked on the hit reality television show.
WATCH NOW: Crash Test Dummy performs on The Masked Singer Australia 2023. Article continues after video.
From Aussie icons to international superstars, the contestant clues so far have hinted at a number of big names set to star on the show. And the clues have left judges Mel B, Hughesy, Abbie Chatfield, and Chrissie Swan in a tizzy as they do their best to guess which celebrities are hiding under this year's elaborate costumes.
This season, there are ten brand-new masks for celebrities to hide beneath - with one unmasking taking place in the very first episode.
Though we are always sad to see these celebrities leave the stage for good, there's nothing quite as exciting as unmasking the secret identity of each of the performers as host Osher Gunsberg excitedly dances about the stage.
Scroll on to read all the celebrities who took to the stage for The Masked Singer Australia season five (spoilers ahead).
One star has already been unmasked!
Channel 10
Brian Austin Green as Crash Test Dummy
In contestant clues released prior to the season premiere, Crash Test Dummy was hinted as being a "Hollywood heartthrob" as well as being a "sporting superstar" and "million-record seller."
Following his unmasking in the first episode of the season, it became clear that "Hollywood heartthrob" was the accurate clue given Brian's iconic stint on the 90s drama Beverly Hills 90210.
Luckily for Brian, neither the judges nor viewers tuning in from home were able to guess his identity!
"I did one song, nobody guessed me and I was out....winner!" Brian told New Idea exclusively the morning after his onscreen elimination.
"That's the point of the show, right? To not be guessed?" he then laughed.