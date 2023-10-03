Fans were certain it was Dami Im hiding underneath the Bluebottle mask. Supplied

Taking to her Instagram shortly after her on-screen unmasking, Shaynna shared her excitement about appearing on the reality television singing show.

"Surprise!!! Not just for the public but for my family and friends. This was one of the hardest things to keep quiet about," Shaynna wrote," adding that it was easy to keep the secret as she travelled often for work.

"I wanted to do this show for the fun, for the reveal, and for the show of singing incognito. Frustratingly I lost my voice two weeks before so I was gargling garlic, lemon, and all the lotions and potions just to get me through so I am incredibly proud of where I got in the show," she continued.

"I thought this part of my life was over, just a distant memory locked away, but the past couple of years locked away, but the past couple of years I have been writing and recording; inspired by writing a song for The Fort movie, and I have to say I am so happy to have my voice again. Watch this space."

Shaynna is ready for her voice to be heard. Channel Ten

Judge Dave Hughes revealed on his radio show, 2DAY FM's Hughesy, Ed and Erin that "no one" from Channel Nine knew that Shaynna would be appearing on their rival network Channel Ten.

"She said she doesn't have an exclusive clause in her [Nine] contract, so she thought, 'I love to sing, I've been a cabaret singer in the past, people don't really know about it now...I'm gonna go on [The] Masked Singer, and The Block can find out on the night," Hughesy revealed.

"So Scotty Cam would've found out while he was sitting down with his popcorn watching."

Watch The Masked Singer Australia 2023 on Mondays at 7:30pm on Channel 10.