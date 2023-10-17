As the newest mask on the menu, Burger Gal had plenty to prove when she took to The Masked Singer stage for the first time this season, leaving the guessing panel and viewers tuning in from home alike mesmerised by her peppy rendition of Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Whilst it may take a few more performances for the guessing panel to accurately predict which secret celebrity is hiding underneath the mask, viewers tuning in from home have already shared their guesses, with some help from some creative contestant clues.

