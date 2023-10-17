As the newest mask on the menu, Burger Gal had plenty to prove when she took to The Masked Singer stage for the first time this season, leaving the guessing panel and viewers tuning in from home alike mesmerised by her peppy rendition of Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen.
Whilst it may take a few more performances for the guessing panel to accurately predict which secret celebrity is hiding underneath the mask, viewers tuning in from home have already shared their guesses, with some help from some creative contestant clues.
WATCH NOW: Shaynna Blayze reveals why she went on The Masked Singer. Article continues after video.
"Everyone loves a burger. Tasty, with an aroma you could bottle! And when it comes to fast food, you know I'm the victorious one. I'm so proud to be a burger and I've witnessed some amazing things. Of course, my mother was very driven. You would know Dad if you kept up with my life or reality shows," the clue read aloud as Burger Gal took to the stage.
"Or you can ask my grandfather or nephew. For them, the burger is the royalty of food and they both have principles. Now I hear some people play with their food, but I'm nobody's toy. We'll except for that one time ha ha ha. So how do you like your burger? With a hot potato? Or like me, with ten ingredients!" the clue concluded.
Could Burger Gal be a heiress? Or burger business queen?
Channel Ten
Based on these contestant clues something tells us Burger Gal has inherited a food business from her family, specifically a burger franchise - or would that be too obvious?
She also has a famous family, one who has starred in several reality television shows, and has a potential perfume line.
Whilst speaking about her bottle-worthy burger aroma, Burger Gal was handed a cowboy hat and spotted alongside a trophy whilst reflecting upon her victories, with an image of the Brooklyn Bridge also blowing up in a speech bubble behind her on an onstage screen.
Something tells us this unmasking could be the biggest of the season...
Getty
Taking a shot in the dark, the guessing panel threw the names of actress Bo Derek, heiress Paris Hilton, Dance Moms alumni Jojo Siwa, and Real Housewives franchise royalty Kyle Richards into the mix.
Fans also placed their predictions behind these four, in particular Jojo who has odds to appear listed at $2.20, with Paris trailing behind with odds of $2.50 and her auntie Kyle in third place with odds of $3.50.
If any of these certified stars are unmasked as Burger Gal, they would be the second international celebrity of the season to take to the stage following 90210 actor Brian Austin Green in episode one.
We sure can't wait to see if these predictions prove correct!