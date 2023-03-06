And while most fans adore Millsy for his impressive career - which includes a lengthy stint on Neighbours and multiple musicals - some fans are more interested in his personal life; namely the time he briefly dated Paris Hilton .

Rob Mills has been one of Australia’s most beloved performers ever since his first appearance on Australian Idol back in 2003.

But this is something that Rob just can’t fathom. While speaking to Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Rob said he finds it “odd” that some fans still bring up the fling he had with Paris; despite the fact that it happened twenty years ago and he’s currently (and happily) engaged to Georgie Tunny.

“It seems a weird, and I hate this phrase but dare I say, ‘locker room chat’ kind of thing. I don’t want to talk about it. It’s not a trophy. I have a fiancée. Like, why are we doing this? Is this titillating to you? Has nothing exciting happened in your life to- I don’t know. It seems odd to me.”

Rob also spoke more about the only “two punches” he’s ever thrown, both of which were provoked by someone making a remark to him about Paris.

“I’ve only thrown two punches in my life and both of them were for that,” Rob said.